Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday announced that the 10th class SSC board exams have been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, it was announced that this year’s SSC exams will be held from 10 June with complete safety measures in place. However, in the latest press conference held on Friday evening, the Minister announced that the exams have been cancelled, and all 10th class students will be promoted without any examinations. The Minister said that grades will be granted to the students since there will be the selection criteria for students in their higher studies. A uniform policy will be adopted during the grading process, and the exact procedure will be announced soon.

Further, it was announced that Intermediate Improvement exams and Advanced Supplementary exams have also been cancelled in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Re-verification, recounting procedures for the Intermediate students will go on as per usual. Supplementary exam fees paid by the wards will be returned to them.

Elaborating on the state government’s decision, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said that though the education department in Andhra Pradesh was prepared to conduct the 10th class exams with social distancing and other precautions in place, the rising cases in the state have prevented them from doing so. He said that it is not possible for the education department to conduct the SSC exams independently. Assistance from the medical department, nodal officers, police and collectorate employees would be required to conduct the exams. It would also be difficult for students in containment zones to step out and write the exams.

Going by the current challenges, the Education Minister revealed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy advised against conducting the exams as parents would feel anxious about the safety of their wards. Citing examples of neighbouring states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka where SSC exams have been cancelled this year, Audimulapu Suresh stated that the call was taken keeping in mind the prevailing conditions in Andhra Pradesh.