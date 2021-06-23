Often in our adult lives, we look back to some of the memories that we hold on to, just for nostalgia’s sake. At every stage of our school days, be it Class 1 or 10, each phase holds a significance that simply cannot be forgotten. From sharing gossips to snacks and lunch, trying to please our favourite teachers to the exciting sports meets, school days are a treasure trove of memories in all our lives. It is always good to hear some funny anecdotes from the alumni, reminiscing their silly shenanigans during their school days. Bringing such heartwarming stories, Yo! Vizag interacted with the alumni of KV schools in Vizag.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, popularly called KV, are a prestigious set of schools administered by the Central Government. Renowned for their discipline and culture, KV schools are equipped with huge playgrounds and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Closer home in Vizag, the city has four KV schools, namely in 4 areas, Thatichetlapalem, Nausena Bagh area, and INS Kalinga.

“Our batch was one of the studious yet notorious batches in the school. My most memorable time was taking up the role of my Principal Gowri Ma’am for Teachers’ Day, trying to act like her and teasing my juniors. Those days, it was made compulsory for us to speak only Hindi and English at school. With many of my classmates hailing from North India, I even began conversing in Hindi at home.”

– Naga Ravali (2008-2009 Class XII batch)

“I still have that blue colour sweater which was the only sweater we should wear during the winter season. Though it was boring at that time, it is now a sweet souvenir to show our kids. The cultural events at the KV, were the best. Each one of us had the best opportunity to showcase our talent.”

– Sravani (Alumnus of KV)

“We used to have a huge playground separated for primary and secondary school children. Sadly, we don’t find many schools with a playground anymore. But the best thing about my school was the library with an enormous collection of books. In fact, I inculcated the habit of reading at the school library.”

– Vijaya Lakshmi (Batch 2006-07)

“Being a KVian for 12 years leaves memories for a lifetime. The day always started for us with a Daya Kar Daan, PT period. We had classmates who belonged to various states of India, helping us exchange cultures. Even now, I can proudly say I have friends from across India because I am a KV student. I miss those sports camps, adventure trips, and treks with my pals.”

– Shalini (2008 Class X batch)

“Back in the day, each of us had that excitement to get our name published at least once during the school time in our yearly school magazine. I had the privilege of writing a poem for the magazine.”

– Divya (Alumnus of KV)

Surely, the glorious days of school stay with us throughout our lives. From what we learn to the fun we had with our friends, we just can’t forget all that we did in our schooling days.