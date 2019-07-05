Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birthplace to get a makeover in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao informed that the State Government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the development of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birthplace in Visakhapatnam district. The Minister, along with Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand, BJP MLC PVN Madhav and YSRCP leader KK Raju, garlanded the revolutionary leader’s statue in the city and later paid tributes at Pandrangi, on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s 122nd birth anniversary on Thursday (4 July).

Speaking at the event, the Minister said that Pandrangi, which is the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Nanadavanam in KD Peta mandal, where the great man’s ‘samadhi’ is located, will get a facelift in the coming days, with the latter likely to be developed into a model village with Rs 50 lakh. He informed that the State Government has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s birth anniversary.

Remembering Alluri’s brave battle against the British, Mr. Rao shared that the legacy and heroics must be a source of inspiration to future generations. The Minister further added that Visakhapatnam is likely to be divided into three districts and one of them would be named after Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Mr. Rao informed that Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple at Padmanabham and the Simhachalam temple will be developed as part of the Temple Tourism. The YSRCP leader also stated that ‘Racha Banda’ will be held from 1 August to solve the issues being faced by the public.

District Collector Vinay Chand said that the development works at Pandrangi and Nandanavanam would begin soon. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Lalam Bhavani and MLA UV Ramanamurthy were among those who marked their presence.