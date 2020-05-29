Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Friday, inaugurated alcohol and drug de-addiction centres from Amaravati via a video conference. The Andhra Pradesh government set up de-addiction centers in 15 places all over the state including one at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism and Culture inaugurated the de-addiction centre at KGH in the presence of Dronamraju Srinivas, Chairman VMRDA, V Vinay Chand, District Collector and Magistrate, Arun Babu, Joint Collector, Dr G. Arjuna, Superintendent. KGH and Dr P V Sudhakar, Principal, Andhra Medical College.

As per a press release, the de-addiction centre at KGH in Visakhapatnam is a 15 bedded facility with well-trained staff including a psychiatrist, two counsellors and two nurses trained exclusively in the management of those who are addicted to alcohol, ganja and other habit forming drugs, under the supervision of Dr.N.N.Raju, Prof. of Psychiatry.

Regular outpatient services and community clinics will be organised by the centre with 15 inpatient beds available for the needy. It is equipped to undertake training classes in de-addiction to both medical and non-medical personnel.

Dr G. Arjuna, Superintendent. King George Hospital stated that the de-addiction centre in Visakhapatnam will coordinate with various NGOs and other departments like police, excise and social welfare and women and child welfare in curbing the consumption of alcohol and other illicit drugs to achieve total alcohol prohibition as envisaged by the government of Andhra Pradesh. He said that KGH, with its multi-speciality departments, is well equipped to deal with drug and other substance abused disorders.

Dr.K.Indira Devi, Dy. Superintendent, Dr Anjibabu, DCSRMO and ARMOs Dr M.Vijay Sankar, Dr Ch. Sadhana, Dr.H.R.K.Dora, Dr.G.Suresh Kumar Assoc. Prof., Dr. D Vijaya Lakshmi Asst. Prof. and postgraduates of the Psychiatry department attended the inauguration of the de-addiction centre.