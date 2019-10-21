Agriculture Minister Kannababu nominated as district in-charge of Visakhapatnam

In a shuffle of district in-charges by the Andhra Pradesh government, Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, Kurasala Kannababu has been nominated as the district in-charge of Visakhapatnam. The Minister will be replacing Minister for Animal Husbandry and Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana as the new district in-charge of Visakhapatnam. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana has now been nominated as the district in-charge of East Godavari. The State government issued a GO to this effect on Sunday.

In a shuffle of district in-charges, within three months of nominating them, the State government assigned new in-charges to 12 districts in Andhra Pradesh. IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is the only person who will be continuing in his previously allotted district of Chittoor.

Deputy Chief Ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas have been relieved of their duties as district in-charges while Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha too has been divested of her district in-charge role of Nellore.

Minister of Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Minister of Energy, Forest, Environment, Science & Technology Balineni Srinivas Reddy, and Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh are the three new ministers who have been assigned the district in-charge duties of Srikakulam, Nellore, and Kadapa respectively.

The district in-charges of other districts in Andhra Pradesh, as per the new list, are Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram), Minister of Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah (West Godavari), Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Botcha Satyananarayana (Anantapur), Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Poluboina (Kurnool), Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Prakasam), Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju (Guntur), Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Krishna).

The YSRCP also released a new list of its official spokespersons. The new list, comprising of 30 members, includes Undavlli Sridevi, Merugu Nagarjuna, Tellam Balaraju, Rajanna Dora, Vidadala Rajini, Dharmana Prasada Rao, K Parthsarathy, Jogi Ramesh, C Appalaraju, Adeep Raj, Mohd Iqbal, Ambari Ramababu, Gudivada Amarnath, Kilaru Rosayya, Jakkampudi Raja, Abbayya Choudary, Malladi Vishnu, Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, G Srikanth Reddy, Bhumana Karukanakar Reddy, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Bathula Brahmananda Reddy, Naramalli Padmaja, Kakumanu Rajasekhar, A Narayana Murthy, Nagarjuna Yadav, Rajeev Gandhi, K Ravichandra Reddy

Eeda Rajasekhara Reddy, P Siva Sankar Reddy.