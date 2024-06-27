On the morning of 27 June 2024, many motorists rejoiced as the Aganampudi toll plaza, which has been the subject of many protests over the last few years, seemed to finally have been shut down. Toll booths were removed, allowing for the free flow of traffic. The Gajuwaka-MLA elect, Palla Srinivasa Rao, had been promised that the toll plaza, which received many complaints for its operation, would be shut down within a month of his victory. The closure followed a protest that took place at the Junction only yesterday evening, on 26 June, as a large crowd of locals and TDP-BJP-JSP supporters demanded the shutdown or relocation of the gate. The protest became more intense as protestors interrupted the toll collection and allowed vehicles to pass through freely. Though the police came by to break up the protest and ask not to disrupt the traffic flow, the toll booths were removed by today morning, and the Aganampudi Junction is finally seeing free flow of traffic for the first time since 2019.

The Aganampudi toll gate has had a problematic impact on Visakhapatnam residents as locals travelling between Anakapalli and Gajuwaka were unfairly charged with high toll fees, despite the fact that a new NH stretch between Anakapalli and Anandapuram is open. This ongoing toll collection is seen as an unnecessary financial strain on the people, especially those belonging to the middle class.

Alliance party leaders had promised to relocate the toll gate within a month of taking office. Recently, Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao reaffirmed this commitment during a previous protest at Aganampudi Junction, vowing to remove the toll gate.

