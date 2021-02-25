Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, has inked a joint venture agreement with US-based EdgeConneX to develop data centres in India. The 50:50 joint venture (JV) of Adani Group, named AdaniConneX, will operate data centre in Vizag. These hyperscale centres will be set up in the Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad markets as well.

The partnership is expected to leverage Adani’s expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power, and real estate development, as well as its expertise in building and managing large infrastructure projects. As per the statement released by the Adani Group, the development and construction of the proposed projects, including the data centre in Vizag, have already begun.

In addition to full-scale data centers, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centers strategically located throughout the country that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full-scale data center campuses. This pan-Indian platform of hyperscale and hyperlocal data centers will largely be powered by renewable energy.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, “One of the best manifestations of our Honorable Prime Minister’s Digital India vision is the speed with which the entire Indian population has come online and the subsequent continued exponential growth in data consumption.” Noting that India currently has one of the world’s largest data subscriber population, he said that data centres will help in addressing the need for a reliable infrastructure to support Cloud, Content, Network, IoT, 5G, AI, and enterprise requirements.

Sharing further, Mr Adani said, “The Adani Group brings to the table a unique combination of green power, real estate expertise, access to undersea cable landing stations, and several nodes across the country that will serve as edge locations. In addition to EdgeConneX’s domain expertise and cutting-edge technology in the data center business, we have been very impressed with the agility they bring to the joint venture.”