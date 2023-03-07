The Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has announced its plans to invest in two new cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects, and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh. Karan Adani, the founder family’s scion and CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, announced this at the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

The conglomerate plans to double the capacity of its two sea ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in the state, on top of the Rs 20,000 crore ($2.7 billion) already invested in the state, which created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs.

The two cement plants, which will have a total capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum, will be set up at Kadappa and Nadikudi in the state. Additionally, the group will establish a 400 MW data centre in Visakhapatnam.

The Adani Group is also developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects across five districts of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram.

Karan Adani lauded the state of Andhra Pradesh for its impressive infrastructure, substantial manufacturing industry, skilled young workforce, and favourable business climate. He commended the state’s achievement of being recognised as the top implementer of energy efficiency and conservation programs by the World Bank.

The Adani Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the group, is also actively promoting education, healthcare, nutrition, clean drinking water, and sports and creating a sustainable livelihood ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. With a staggering investment of over Rs. 4200 crores ($570 million), the foundation has positively impacted the lives of more than 180,000 individuals in the state.

Adani Group’s investment in Andhra Pradesh will bring further employment opportunities and demonstrate its commitment to the state’s sustainable growth.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.