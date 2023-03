Reflecting the state government’s aim to bolster Andhra Pradesh tourism, over 120 new projects were signed at the ongoing Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam. Big-ticket firms such as Oberoi Group and Taj Group have announced hefty investments to establish luxury hotels and resorts in Visakhapatnam. The investments amounted to 21,500 crores, and are expected to generate close to 40,000 job opportunities across the state. Waterparks, beach resorts, theme-based projects, beach development, safari tourism, golf courses, water and adventure sports, and camping were among the numerous tourism projects signed today at the GIS 2023 in Visakhapatnam and are expected to spring to life across Andhra Pradesh soon.

NAME OF THE PROJECT PROMOTERS EMPLOYMENT PROJECT COST (IN CRORES) 1 OBEROI HOTEL OBEROI GROUP 1090 1350 2 DESTINATION DEVELOPMENT – HAVELOCK BRIDGE + KAKINADA BEACH DESTINATION DEVELOPMENT ACE URBAN DEVELOPERS PRIVATE LIMITED 700 1000 3 CABLE CAR PROJECTS DEVBHUMI ROPEWAYS, DEHRADUN 100 1250 4 VOOTY GOLF COURSE DREAM VALLEY GROUP 6500 1000 5 SAFARI TOURISM Tuli hotels Pvt Ltd 1000 1000 6 7 STAR HOTELS IN 3 LOCATIONS MRKR CONSTRUCTIONS & INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED 2000 1000 7 HOTELS & RESORTS MANJEERA HOTEL & RESORTS PVT LTD 450 1000 8 LUXURY REPORTS AT VISAKHAPATNAM TAJ GROUP – SUBMITTED EOI BY IHCL 500 700 9 Integrated Luxury Beach Resort, 5-star Hotel, water sports, camping, theme parks, convention centre, adventure park etc BHRAMARAMBHA GROUP 1000 638 10 DXN DXN 2000 600 11 LUXURY SEGMENT BOUTIQUE RESORT VAISHALI GROUP OF HOTELS, Mr Brij Mohan, Mr Vishal Kumar 500 500 12 SEAPLANE TURBO AVIATION PVT LTD 200 300 13 INTEGRATED WATERPARK CUM RESORT WITH CONVENTION FACILITY GARRISON CONSTRUCTION PVT LTD 525 257 14 REOSRT CUM CONVENTION CENTER MAYFAIR GROUP 700 500 15 WATER SPORTS ACTIVITIES AND LAND-BASED ACTIVITIES Ksheerapuri Beach Resorts, ARES ENTERPRISES 250 100 16 INTEGRATED LUXURY RESORT, CAMPING, THEME PARKS, CONVENTION CENTER, ADVENTURE PARK, CLUBHOUSE, etc. BHRAMARAMBHA GROUP 700 400 17 5 STAR HOTEL CHAMPION LUXURY RESORTS PVT LTD 100 350 18 INTEGRATED WELLNESS CITY VRM GROUP JV WITH ZEN RESORT, BALI 400 327 19 CO-BRANDING PARTNERS FOR PILGRIM TOURISM SPARC JV WITH Q VENTURES 1400 300 20 WORLD CLASS 18 HOLE GOLF COURSE RIVER BAY GROUP 250 300

21 GOLF RESORT & DESTINATION WEDDING FACILITY MYSTIC PALMS 250 50

22 LUXURY HOTELS BY POLO GROUP M/S POLO TOWERS 460 150 23 ECO-TOURISM RESORTS, GLAMPING SITES AND HOTELS MRUGAVANI 1000 300 24 TIC AT 8 LOCATIONS, AP TOURISM BOOKING AND DIGITAL FOOTPRINT OF AP TOURISM INDIA ASSIST INSIGHTS PVT LTD () 2000 300 25 CONVENTION HALL M/S SANTIAM Estaes Pvt. Ltd 220 105 26 ECO TOURISM RESORT & SPA (HAPPY WONDERLAND RESORTS) Dr B. Raghava Satya Murthy (NRI) Ms. M. Durga Bhavani (NRI) Mr. B. Venkateswara Rao Mr B. Chanikya 250 100 27 EYE OF VIZAG (MEGA WHEEL) ACCOUNTIPHY INC. 100 243 28 LUXURY RESORT WITH SHACK & REDEVELOPMENT OF EXISTING APTDC PROPERTY CHAMPIONS YACHT CLUB PVT LTD 80 250 29 INTEGRATED BEACH RESORT ABCINKA HOTELS & RESORTS JV WITH ZEN RESORT, BALI & AUROMATRIX 140 100 30 JALAVIHAR TOURISM HARBOUR JALAVIHAR ENTERTAINMENT PVT LTD 500 250 31 RESORT CUM CONVENTION CENTRE WITH AMUSEMENT THEME PARK FACILITY ECO-ISLE RESORTS PVT LTD 1000 243 32 SCUBA DIVING AND SAILING PLATYPUS ESCAPES PVT LTD 100 10 33 LAGOON-BASED RESORT & THEME PARK SPS INFRA JV WITH FLUIDRA, SPAIN 200 225 34 5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL/ RESORT AREA HOSPITALITIES AUM CONSTRUCTIONS 200 200 35 THEME PARK & RECREATIONAL FACILITIES M/S TRANSEND REALTY DEVELOPMENT PRIVATE LIMITED 140 145 36 CAVE STAYS AT BELUM CAVES GUHANTARA 200 300 37 CREATION OF TOURIST CRYSTAL LAGOON CHAMPION INFRATECH PVT LTD 20 150 38 RESORTS AND VILLAS The Ripples 150 150 39 LUXURY TENTING LALLOOJI & SONS 300 175 40 GARDEN RESORTS ACCOUNTIPHY INC. 75 138 41 GARRISON CONVENTION CENTER GARRISON CONSTRUCTION PVT LTD 255 122 42 TUNNEL AQUARIUM POLIN AQUARIUMS & HIGGANI ENTERPRISES JV WITH POLIN AQUARIUMS, TURKEY 110 120 43 BHAVANI BEACH RESORTS ( STAR HOTEL CATEGORY) D. PANKAJ REDDY & D. LALITHA 150 115.5 44 CHIRALA BEACH RESORT & AMUSEMENT PARK AKARSHA BEACH RESORT AND AMUSEMENT PARK 300 100

45 FLOATING RESORT & MARINA CENTER CHAMPIONS YACHT CLUB PVT LTD 40 100 46 FLY TRAINING OPERATIONS (ACADEMY) CHAMPION AVIATION PVT LTD 50 100 47 LAGOON-BASED RESORT, GLASS BRIDGE & ADVENTURE PARK TBD JV WITH FLUIDRA, SPAIN 120 100 48 SKY TOWER ACCOUNTIPHY INC. 50 100 49 SPORTS RESORT JSV GLOBAL INFRA 200 100 50 WELLNESS RESORT IN THE FOREST YUKRA PROJECTS PRIVATE LIMITED 120 70 51 AIRCRAFT THEMED RESTAURANT VIKHYATH TOURS & TRAVELS 25 2.1 52 HITECH DEVOTIONAL THEME PARK, HOTEL ETC SWARNAMUKHI 150 100 53 INTEGRATED BEACH RESORT SALAAM NAMASTE’S DOSAHUT GROUP PVT LTD. 140 90 54 Existing Tourist Restaurant & Bar And Dhow Cruise, Floating Restaurant, With Water Sports (Existing APTDC Property) CHAMPIONS YACHT CLUB PVT LTD 50 90 55 INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION CENTER ORBYSOL. INC 100 88 56 ADVENTURE PARKS, CAMPING, SHOWS ETC NIVRITHI GROUP 75 185 57 MANASA SAROVAR TBD JV WITH ZEN RESORT, BALI 150 85 58 SKY RESTAURANT, SKY DIVING, SURFING & MINI WATER PARK ETC MR.DARGA NAGIREDDY JV WITH AEROPHILE, FRANCE 200 85 59 5 STAR GLAMPING RESORT DREAM VALLEY GROUP 1100 80 60 DESTINATION WEDDING Violet Worldwide 800 80 61 4 STAR HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER MRGR CONSTRUCTIONS 202 78 62 OCEAN SWIMMING POOL & CLUB SWARNAMUKHI 160 75 63 TOURISM UNIVERSITY SUN GROUP 100 150 64 3 Star Hotel SRI LAKSHMI SRINIVASA REALITY PVT LTD 56 51.66 65 BEACH RESORT AT CHIRALA SEABREEZE BEACH RESORTS 300 50 66 RESORTS & CONVENTION FACILITIES ABATA HOTELS PRIVATE LIMITED 110 60 67 MEGA ECO-TOURISM & AGRI-TOURISM PROJECT POWER PIONEERS 200 50

68 MINI CONVENTION FACILITY MR.GAUTAM 30 5 69 BEACH RESORT M/S VJR BEACH RESORTS 15 10 70 BEACH RESORT VIJ RESORTS & HOTELS PVT LTD 300 50 71 CONVENTION CENTER & HOTEL DARGA NAGIREDDY 30 50 72 MV Maa SHIP AND SHORE RESORT M/S. SHORE AND SHIP RESORTS PVT LTD 30 73 A SPACE OBSERVATORY UNIT, Brahmaand Public Show, Technical developments of Launch vehicles GAUTAM’S BUSINESS GROUP 100 10 74 WIND HEAVEN BEACH RESORTS CUM WATERPARK WIND HEAVEN PVT LTD 275 47.9 75 SAHASRA CONVENTION CUM HOTEL FACILITY DHRITI PROPERTIES 235 45.5 76 ADVENTURE SPORTS AT GANDIKOTA M/S TRANSCEND ADVENTURES PVT LTD 100 42 77 CONVENTION HALL & HOTEL ADITYA GATEWAY CONVENTION & HOTELS, Mr Varudu. Devi Prasad 200 40 78 WATER THEME PARK, BUNGEE JUMP, RIVER RAFTING etc SATISH AUTTUNURI REDDY 50 40 79 D & D BEACHFRONT RESORTS MR. DILIP CHAKRAVARTHY LELLA & KANAKA DURGA S 125 36.9 80 BEACH RESORT ANAND BUILDING CONSTRUCTIONS AND DEVELOPERS 32 32 81 3 STAR HOTEL AT ANNAVARAM SRI VENKATESWARA LODGE 1000 150 82 3 STAR HOTEL AT SRISAILAM (TOP OF HILL) SRI VENKATESWARA LODGE 500 100 83 BEACH RESORTS, CAMPING & WATER RESORTS POWER PIONEERS 40 25 84 RESORTS, OCEAN SWIMMING POOL, WATER SPORTS RAVI IT SOLUTIONS 45 30 85 VELUGODU MICE & ECO RESORTS M/S GANGAVIEW RESORTS 200 25 86 FLY DINING – VINDEV ELEVATE DINING CHAMPIONS TOURISM PVT LTD 20 25 87 SNOW WORLD SWARNAMUKHI JV WITH SNOW TOWN, JAPAN 30 25 88 WELLNESS RESORT EXOTIC WELLNESS 45 25 89 RESORT WITH SUITE ROOMS, CONVENTION FACILITY & RESTAURANTS, FOOD COURTS KSHATRIYA FOODS 110 25 90 HOTEL RAVI REDDY 120 20 91 ECO RESORTS AT THUPILIPALEM A5 HOTELS 150 30

92 CARAVANS TO PUSH CARAVAN TOURISM, HOP ON HOP OFF BUSES, HERITAGE RICKSAHWS TO PROMOTE HERITAGE CIRCUITS, SPECIAL BUS COACHES TO PROMOTE PILIGRIMAGE CIRCUITS Vijay Holiday World 30 20

93 CITY AQUATICS CONVENTION CENTER GAUTAM’S BUSINESS GROUP 200 20 94 CAMPING, CARAVAN PARK, ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES ETC MR.V.V.S SURESH 15 15 95 TOPEND WAYSIDE AMENITIES VRM GROUP 40 15 96 DINNER CRUISE SERVICES SWARNAMUKHI RECREATION & HOSPITALITY PRIVATE LIMITED 30 15 97 ADVENTURE PARK, MINI WATER PARK & RECREATION MR.V.V.S SURESH 40 15 98 OCEAN SWIMMING POOL, RECREATION & CAMPING MR.GOGU SUDHEER SWAMY 30 15 99 RESORTS, CAMPING, ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES & WATER SPORTS POWER PIONEERS 30 15 100 BOTANICAL NURSERY RESORTS BOTANICAL BLISS RESORTS 150 50 101 LUXURY GLAMpING & ADVENTURE TOURISM ROCK CLIMBING SCHOOL C/O GLAMPING ETC PHILIPPINES 28 14 102 BEACH FRONT RECREATION & CAMPING SRI SAPTAGIRI ENTERPRISES 70 10 103 CHOKHI DHANI CULTURAL VILLAGE CHOKHI DHANI GROUP 50 10 104 EV BIKE RENTAL WITH SOLAR CHARGING & MICRO BREWERY CUM RETRO CAFE HANVIKA BIZCRAFT, Mr. Korada Laxminarayana, Mr Konchada. Harshith 100 11 105 INTEGRATED, AUTHENTIC, KOREAN-THEMED FACILITY FOR WELLNESS, RECREATION, FOOD & BEVERAGES ABCINKA HOTELS & RESORTS PVT. LTD. 40 10 106 BEACH RESORT JANAKI INFRA 50 10 107 Development of Yachts, Scuba Diving, Water Sports, Eco Resort LIVEIN ADVENTURES PRIVATE LIMITED 30 12 108 GALAXY LUXURY VILLAS FULLMOON ENTERPRISES PVT LTD 50 6 109 SKY CITY CONVENTIONS & ENTERTAINMENT GAUTAM’S BUSINESS GROUP 100 5 110 LOVE LAKE BEACH RESORT SIP N DIP RESORTS PVT LTD 50 5 111 RESTOBAR & CAMPING MR.RAVI REDDY 50 5 112 SKY LOUNGES ADVENTURE ZONE 30 5 113 Rooms with water and Adventures park Cresent Adventures and Agri Tourism 60 5 114 ADVENTURE PARK EAST FACE INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD 44 4 115 RACING TRACK INFRASTRUCTURE HAYAK RACING PVT LTD 100 750

116 Water Tourism, Cultural and Hospitality Project PSR INFRASTRUCTURES 250 50 117 International Medical Tourism facility for Hospitals & Hospitality with the Capacity of 300 Beds KPR LIFE SCIENCES AND RESEARCH PVT LTD 300 100 118 Resort, Luxury cottage, Wooden Houses, Multi-Cushion Restaurants A VALLEY CAMPING COM 50 2 119 Luxury cottage, Agri Tourism TARA FARMS & RESORTS 20 1 120 Yachts, Scuba Diving, Water Sports, Eco Resort ARIFA FARMS & RESORTS 20 2 121 Yachts, Scuba Diving, Water Sports, Eco Resort ADVENTURE EDGE 50 1.3 122 Undertake Marketing Activities for the Promotion of Tourism EASE TRIP PLANNER LIMITED 100 50 123 The divine destination for spiritual tourism Sri Swamy Narayan Service Trust 500 500 39522 21550.86

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.