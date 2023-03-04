The railway authorities have announced one additional stop to the Visakhapatnam-Durg express temporarily. It has also been announced that there will be a revision of the composition of coaches in the Rayagada-Guntur Express and the Hirakud Express.

The Railway Board has decided to provide an additional stop to the Visakhapatnam-Durg-Visakhapatnam express at Komakhan station in the Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway for six months on an experimental basis. Train number 18530, Visakhapatnam-Durg express, will stop at the Komakhan station with effect from 9 March 2023 at 1:18 am and depart at 1:20 am. In the return direction, train number 18529, Durg-Visakhapatnam express, will stop at the Komakhan station with effect from 10 March 2023 till 9 September 2023 at 10:24 pm and depart at 10:26 pm.

It has been decided by the Railway Board to add one sleeper class coach to the Guntur-Rayagada-Guntur train permanently. The revised composition would be a third AC coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches and two second class cum luggage coaches in its composition.

To clear the extra rush of passengers, an extra third AC coach will be attached to train number 20807, Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express, on 7 & 11 March 2023. In the return direction, train number 20808, Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express, will be provided with an additional 3rd AC coach on 11 & 15 March 2023.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.