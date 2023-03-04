Disney Plus Hotstar is amongst the popular OTT platforms out there. It is highly reputed for its top-notch movies and series across different languages and genres. As a new month commences, the OTT is ready to spoil us with new content. From Mohanlal’s Alone to The Mandalorian making a comeback with a new season, here is the compilation of the movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in March. Be sure to not miss out on these this month!

Here are 9 movies and web series releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar in March.

Alone

Kalidas is forced to reside in an apartment during the pandemic breakout, as he travels from Coimbatore to Kerala. The Malayalam movie stars Mohanlal on screen and the supporting cast feature as voice artists. The thriller film is directed by Shaji Kailas.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Gulmohar

The Batra family make preparations to move out of their 34-year-old family house. Unspoken secrets and insecurities start to surface amidst the mayhem. The Hindi family drama stars Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and others in notable roles. Rahul V. Chittella directed the film.

Release date: 3 March 2023

The Legend

Saravanan, a highly qualified researcher returns back to India. His affluent family runs several hospitals and colleges. He happens to come across a filthy rich medical mafia with commercial intentions. Jerry and Joseph D Sami directed the Tamil film, starring Saravanan Arul in the lead role.

Release date: 3 March 2023

Chang Can Dunk

Chang, a teenager, is a basketball fanatic who wants nothing more than to dunk and get the girl one day. In the process of trying to be impressive, he ends up learning more about himself, and the people around him. Bloom Li, Ben Wang, Zoe Renee, and others star in the English family movie, directed by Jingyi Shao.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Run Baby Run

A happy-go-lucky man, with a simplistic view of life, gets entangled in a series of plot twists and races against time. The Tamil thriller movie stars RJ Balaji, Aishwarya Rajesh & others. The movie is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.

Release date: 10 March 2023

Anger Tales

Four people dealing with different stories, seem to have the same solution to their problems. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, the Malayalam series stars Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in lead roles.

Release date: 9 March 2023

The Mandalorian (Season 3)

A lone bounty hunter makes his way through the outer reaches of the galaxy, following the fall of the Galactic empire. Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Chris Bartlett, and others, feature in the Star Wars series created by Jon Favreau.

Release date: 1 March 2023

Succession (Season 4)

The Roy Family controls the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. However, things start to change for them when their father steps down from the company. Jesse Armstrong created the dark comedy English series starring Nicholas Braun, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and others.

Release date: 26 March 2023

True Lies

Helen, a suburban housewife, is shocked to discover that her computer consultant husband, in reality, is a skilled international spy. The English action comedy series stars Ginger Gonzaga and Steve Howey in titular roles. Matt Nix created the series.

Release date: 2 March 2023

