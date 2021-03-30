Vizag District, on Tuesday, reported 159 new COVID-19 cases. The newly recorded cases, between Monday and Tuesday, have taken the district tally to 62,112. The active Covid cases in Vizag went past the 1,000-mark on Tuesday, after four months. As many as 1,057 individuals, across the district, are currently undergoing treatment for the disease.

As per the report, the COVID-19 figures, in Vizag District, are as follows:

New cases: 159

Active cases: 1,057

Discharges: 60,509 (including 81 recoveries today)

Deaths: 546 (including 1 fatality reported today)

Total count: 62,112

Apart from revealing the recoveries, active cases, fatalities, and new infections, registered in Vizag District, the Covid report also stated that one patient succumbed to the infection between Monday and Tuesday. Thereby, taking the death toll to 546. As many as 81 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

Acknowledging the efforts of journalists, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), has directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to vaccinate them. The vaccination drive, for the journalists, will be held at the Government Eye Hospital in Visakhapatnam from 1 April 2021. As per the guidelines, issued by the Central Government, those journalists over 45 years will be given the top-most priority. The rest of the reporters and the staff, working in digital and print media, will be vaccinated at a later stage.

Andhra Pradesh reported 993 new cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 9,00,805. As of Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 6,614 active cases, recoveries 8,86,978 (including 480 recoveries between Monday and Tuesday), and 7213 deaths due to COVID-19.