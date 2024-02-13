Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who attended the valedictory of ‘Aadudam Andhra’, held at Dr YSR Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, as the chief guest, gave away cash prizes to winners in the finals of the sports event.

Addressing the gathering, Jaganmohan Reddy said that the programme was launched to create awareness among the youth about the importance of sports and games in keeping them physically fit. Pointing out that talent was abundant in the youth of the State and it should be tapped, the Chief Minister observed: “Proper training to the youth in sports and games will mould them as better sportspersons and they can compete in national and international level events.

Sports kits worth Rs. 37 crore were given to the youth to encourage them to participate in sports and games. Similarly, over Rs. 12 crore was allocated for the presentation of cash prizes to the winners in the Aadudam Andhra programme, said the Chief Minister.

He further said the programme would be organised every year.

“As many as 14 players who showed excellent performance in the completions have been identified and will be adopted by CSK, ACA, Pro-kabbadi, kho-kho, and badminton associations,” said the Chief Minister.

Kicked off on December 26 in Guntur district, the programme was held at village, mandal and district levels, while the finals were held in Visakhapatnam.

Continued for 47 days, the event witnessed the participation of over 24 lakh men and women across the State.

In the cricket category, the Eluru team beat Visakhapatnam by six wickets in the finals and the Chief Minister watched the match for a while and encouraged the players by clapping.

Women from Visakhapatnam made the city proud by winning the kabaddi match in the finals of Aadudam Andhra. Lazer and dance shows added grandeur to the closing ceremony.

Traffic jams

Meanwhile, traffic at several places in the city halted, leading to snarls because of the Chief Minister’s visit. Motorists expressed ire at the police for their failure in traffic management. Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a rousing reception by Ministers, officials and party leaders when he arrived at the Vizag Airport.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.