Arrangements are on at a brisk pace for the valedictory of the ‘Aadudam Andhra’, a sports and games event, on February 13 in the Steel City of Vizag where the finals of the competitions are underway. The final phase of the programme was kicked off by Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement Minister R.K. Roja at the railway grounds in the city amid much fanfare on February 9.

Players who made a mark at village, mandal and district levels are sweating out in the finals to win laurels. Winners in the finals of the competitions which include cricket, volleyball, kabbadi, kho-kho and badminton will get prizes worth Rs. 47 lakh.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy will attend the valedictory as the chief guest and give away prizes to winners.

Aiming at providing the right platform for the youth to showcase their talent and also to tap their hidden skills, the State government launched the programme on a big scale and Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated it at Nallapadu in Guntur district on December 26.

The allocation of Rs. 114 crore for the sports festival shows the significance of the event.

Over 37 lakh players, including women, participated in the event at village, mandal and district levels. Winners in the finals will be trained by experts to help them participate in State and national-level competitions.

Meanwhile, District Collector A Mallikharjuna and other officials reviewed arrangements being made at Dr YSR International Cricket Stadium, Vizag for the valedictory of Aadudam Andhra.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.