On Thursday, 14 September 2023, A Ravi Shankar IPS took charge as the new Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police. He replaced CM Thrivikrama Varma IPS, who served the position for five months since April 2023. Ravi Shankar is a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) rank. The new CP of Visakhapatnam oversaw the Law and Order of Andhra Pradesh during his tenure as the ADGP.

Addressing the media here in Visakhapatnam upon taking over the charge from the outgoing commissioner, Ravi Shankar emphasised that pinnacle priority would be given to women and tourist safety. Citing the upcoming general elections in 2024, the IPS officer asserted that Law and Order will be under strict vigil.

Owing to the state government’s plan to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the state, the post of the Commissioner of City Police has been elevated to the ADGP rank. Andhra Pradesh State Government Chief Secretary K Jawahar Reddy announced a shuffle in the police department on 6 September, during which over ten changes were made.

On assuming charge, the new CP inspected the Armed bell of arms, bomb squad, canteen, communications facility, hospital, and other sections at the Armed Reserve department.

