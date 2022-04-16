Everyone has had to make the tough choice between pizza or lasagne while visiting an Italian restaurant. An unparalleled match for all pizza lovers, lasagne is that cheesiest dish you cannot say no to. Lasagne is pasta in the form of sheets with baked meat and cheesy sauce in between them. To top it off, a layer of cheese baked to perfection is added as an extra layer. Your choice of vegetables may also be added to this Italian recipe.

Luckily, Vizag has some of the best places for all lasagne fans. Check out these places this weekend and let us know which one is a winner.

Here are the best places in Vizag for a lasagne fan.

#1 Upland Bistro

Upland Bistro is one of the best places to get lasagne from. The chicken lasagne dish here is called Lasagne Al Ragu Di Pollo which serves two people, just melts in your mouth. This is a must-visit place for Italian and continental food. The place has been shifted to a new building beside the old one, which has a really impressive décor. Their Mexican dishes, pizzas, desserts, and prompt service are also noteworthy. You ought to reserve a table right away if you love lasagne.

#2 Flying Spaghetti Monster (FSM)

FSM too is a great place for pasta, lasagne, and Mexican cuisine. The veg and non-veg Napoletana lasagne is their specialty. The quality of cheese here is so silky and decadent, that it satisfies your food palate. The layers of the lasagne pasta melt into each other without overpowering one another. The portion size served here is also very wholesome. It also has some desserts that you must try. So do check out this amazing place this weekend.

#3 Six Degrees

This is yet another pizza place where you can hang out with your friends and family. Although their lasagne is lesser-known, it is a must-try. Their veg lasagne which goes by the name Lasagne Alle Verdure will surely blow your mind away. Do try this restaurant that is among one of the most incredible places in Vizag for a lasagne fan.

#4 Pastry, Coffee N Conversation

This good old café also has brilliant lasagne which every Vizagite must try at least once. They add greasy puddles of butter on top of the finished lasagne which leaves you coming back for more. Next time you are here, instead of ordering your regular coffee, brownie, or sandwich, order a lasagne. So when are you heading to this amazing place?

#5 Takeaways

Firangi Bake and Ovenstory Pizza have some really great lasagne which can be ordered online and delivered to the comfort of your home. These places have a wide range of options that serve creamy baked lasagne for a single person. Do try out these popular options to satisfy your appetite. They are also available on food delivery apps.

Comment below with your best places to try lasagne!