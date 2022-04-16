Vikram has won hearts across the country with his brilliant performance over the years. Known for experimentation, the actor has also made his mark in Tollywood with some magnificent movies. On the occasion of his birthday, we thought you would like to re-watch some of his must-watch Telugu movies with nothing but pure admiration in your heart. Let us celebrate his birthday in the way fans do and binge over these must-watch Telugu Vikram movies this weekend.

Here is a list of must-watch Telugu movies of Vikram on the occasion of his birthday.

#1 Aparichitudu (2005)

This record-breaking movie directed by none other than the visionary Shankar showed us the versatile actor Vikram is. He plays three different roles as the protagonist suffers from multiple personality disorder. The plot also explores the antisocial elements prevailing in the system. Sadha does a terrific job as the female lead opposite Vikram. To date, the movie is re-watched multiple times on television and the soundtrack produced by Harris Jayaraj is on everyone’s playlists for its unique beats. This birthday, revisit this classic as a Vikram fan and come out as a Shankar fan.

#2 Villain (2010)

Maniratnam, the master of storytelling, directed this movie which is said to be a rendition of Ramayana from the Raavan’s perspective. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai and Prithviraj deliver a performance to be remembered. Coupled with A.R Rahman’s music, there is surely no person on this Earth who is going to forget about this movie. But in case you did, it is time you revisit this underrated gem. If you start watching today, the echoes of Vikram’s voice might keep ringing in your ears on his birthday.

#3 Nanna (2011)

This movie is an emotional roller coaster, so do not start watching it without a box of tissues next to you. Vikram shines as an artist in this father-daughter sentimental drama. Sara Arjun’s performance as the little girl deserves a standing ovation. The climax is a tear-jerker and Vikram fully capitalizes on it with his performance as a mentally challenged person. This is a great watch on any given day.

#4 I (2015)

Shankar’s I, like his other films is about colour and grandeur. But Vikram as an actor shines through when he turns into an ugly old man. The amount of hard work he put in for transformations is clearly seen and appreciated. The make-up and graphics team deserves a special mention. A.R Rahman yet again steals our hearts with his captivating music and delivers some chartbusters. This is a must-watch movie if you haven’t tried it.

#5 Mahaan (2022)

Recently released on Prime, Mahaan stars Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram. This father-son duo deliver a breathtaking performance in this gangster, action-thriller directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Vikram ages like fine wine in this film and it shows. The music is also very trendy and catchy. Do not miss out on this movie, if you haven’t watched it yet.

Comment below with your favourite must-watch Telugu movies of Vikram!