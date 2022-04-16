The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Greater Visakha City committee, rallied at the RTC Complex in Visakhapatnam demanding a decrease in the bus fare hike on 15 April 2022. The participants staged the protests from the RTC Complex out-gate to the in-gate in Visakhapatnam against the recent hike by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) in bus fares. This move came as a result of the continuous price hike by the Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Additional components such as diesel and safety cess led to the increase in bus fares. The revision, however, is more than what APSRTC had announced. The protesters found this to be unfair. Hence, the passengers in the complex were also asked to oppose the steep hike in the prices.

The fare in Palle Velugu buses (rural services), which constitute 60% of the total fleet of APSRTC, was increased by ₹2 and express services by ₹5, in the name of rounding off. The base fare per kilometre in Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Super luxury (AC), Indra, Garuda, Amaravati, Dolphin Cruise, Night Rider, Vennela and metro luxury services has been increased by 10 paise per kilometre.

Along with the hike in prices of essential commodities, fuel, power and garbage tax, now a hike in bus fares will be a burden on the poor, expressed party city committee secretary Botta Eswaramma.

City committee secretariat member P. Mani, party leaders U.S.N. Raju, V. Narendra Kumar, G. Priyanka, Santosh and Ommi Appa Rao were among others who took part in the protest.

