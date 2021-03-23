Being a hub for water sports and food pit stops, the beach at Rushikonda is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Vizag. Capitalising on the beautiful landscape, and further boosting the amenities, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has proposed an Integrated Tourism Project here at Rushikonda. In the latest, the Andhra Pradesh State Government, on Monday, has sanctioned the funds allocated for the first phase of the project.

According to sources, the proposed APTDC’s undertaking will come up in an area of 65 acres. The hilltop Integrated Tourism hub will host a wide range of amenities, including guest houses, entertainment centres, convention centres, restaurants, and an auditorium, among others. Reportedly, the officials stationed at the APTDC Head Office will be executing the project in two phases. For the first phase alone, the budget was estimated to be Rs 92 crore. It may be noted that the connecting roads, parking facilities, and other basic amenities will be provided in the first phase. The rest of the work will be taken up at later stages.

Earlier in February, the AP Tourism Development Corporation authorities wrote to the state government to release the amounts. Responding to the request, Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary (Tourism), Rajat Bhargava (IAS), has issued a government order, on 22 March 2021, sanctioning Rs 92 crore for the Integrated Tourism Project at Rushikonda. Mr Bhargava has further directed the authorities to study the feasibility and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Earlier in October 2020, Rushikonda Beach in Vizag, along with seven other beaches in India, were conferred with the ‘Blue Flag’ certification, given by the Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The seven other beaches selected for this prestigious honour include Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod, and Padubidri (both in Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Golden (Odisha), and Radhanagar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands). In order to receive the label, beaches have to fulfill 33 criteria in four categories (Environmental Education and Information, Water Quality, Environmental Management, and Safety and Services).