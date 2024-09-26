The Visakhapatnam police have successfully rescued 85 victims who were entrapped by a cybercrime ring operating from Myanmar, by offering fraudulent job offers. During a press conference on 25 September 2024, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi revealed the disturbing details, warning the public about the increasing prevalence of overseas job scams targeting unsuspecting job seekers.

One of the victims, present at the conference, shared his harrowing ordeal after applying for a job through LinkedIn. Enticed by an attractive offer from a Bangkok-based pharmaceutical company, he flew to Thailand, only to be kidnapped upon arrival and transported to Myanmar. There, he was forced to work for a Chinese company involved in online scams. The victim recounted how he was coerced into posing as a woman and engaging in fraudulent chats with individuals from countries like Russia, Spain, and India. When he resisted, he was subjected to severe punishments, including beatings and threats of imprisonment.

Desperate for help, the victim managed to contact his father through social media, prompting the family to file a complaint with the Visakhapatnam police. The police then coordinated a rescue effort. However, the victim’s freedom came at a high cost – he was forced to pay nearly Rs 8 lakhs and was transferred between several Chinese companies before being detained by immigration authorities in Bangkok. With assistance from the Indian Embassy, he was finally able to return home to Visakhapatnam safely.

With the victims of the Myanmar cybercrime ring being rescued, Commissioner Bagchi asked job seekers to be wary of fraudulent job offers facilitated by unregistered recruitment agents on platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and WhatsApp. He urged individuals to thoroughly verify job offers through official channels and ensure clear employment contracts before accepting overseas opportunities.

