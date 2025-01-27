State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh signed MoUs for eight tourism projects worth Rs. 1,217 crore at the Regional Tourism Investors Summit held in Visakhapatnam on 27 January.

Speaking on the occasion, Durgesh said investors came forward to set up 825 rooms in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Amaravati and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts of the State and it would create 2,567 jobs in the tourism sector.

According to the Minister, Atmosphere Hospitality Private Limited expressed its willingness to build 500 rooms in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Amaravati. Suniyashasri Hotels and Resorts Private Limited is ready to build 75 rooms in Vizag. Dolphin Ocean Cruises is ready to build a luxury cruise at Vizag Port. Ripples is ready to set up a MICE centre and destination wedding convention centre at Alluri Seetharamaraju district. Everest Enterprises and Blue Bay Infra Project have come forward to build luxury resorts with 100 rooms in Vizag. Royal Farms Beach Resorts and Hotel S Park have come forward to build 100 rooms in Bapatla district.

The Minister reminded that the Hotels Association had requested that hotels be allowed to operate for some more time during the night like during the previous TDP regime. He said that this would definitely be implemented.

“The north Andhra region is known for its natural beauty and it will be further developed by bringing tourism projects in the region.

He said that it would be good to develop cruise tourism in AP which has a vast coastline. He recalled that in the past, a programme of this kind was stopped due to a problem with the Puducherry government. He said that he recently participated in the South India Tourism Ministers Conclave and spoke to the Puducherry government and Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on it and they responded positively to solve any such issue. He said that a cruise hub would be established in Visakhapatnam soon.

Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Tourism MD Amrapali, Visakhapatnam District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Alluri Seetharamaraju District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Girijan Co-operative Corporation Vice-Chairman Kalpana Kumari, AP Travel and Tours Association president Vijay Mohan and others participated in the Regional Tourism Investors Summit.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu