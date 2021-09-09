With Vinayaka Chaturthi just around the corner, people in Vizag are preparing for the 10-day festival. Although public pandals are discouraged, people are keeping it private this year and celebrating the festival with intimate family and friends. What is a celebration without sweets? Sweets are a mandatory part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival as Lord Ganesha is known to love sweets. Modaks and Ladoos are the famous sweets served during this festival. But if you wish to switch it up with different varieties this year, we have curated the perfect list of famous sweet shops around Vizag.

#1 Sweet India

Located on the Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road, with branches in Daba Garden and Ramnagar, Sweet India is famous for many savoury sweets and bakery items. They are famous for their hot jalebis, milk Mysore Paks and white Kalakand. Their Rasmalai is extremely famous and the Bengali Cheena Mithai is lip-smackingly delicious. It’s been forty-three years since Sweet India has made its mark in Vizag earning a name for its sweets, chai-time snacks, and catering business.

#2 Laddu Gopal

Every localite in Vizag is aware of the famous Laddu Gopal sweet shop which is located on the Waltair Main Road. With their wide assortments of lip-smacking sweets for any occasion, Laddu Gopal has made a name for itself as one of the biggest sweet shops in Vizag. They are famous for their Jalebis and fruit melonis. Their chaats, pav bhajis, samosas and kachoris are also quite well known.

#3 Saravani Utsav

Saravani Utsav, located beside Asilmetta Junction petrol bunk, offers a wide range of Indian sweets that vary from delicious desserts to healthy snacks. Their signature sweets include delicious Rasmalai, succulent Rasgulla, mouth-watering Gulab Jamun, delicate Jalebis, delectable Barfis and Halwas and their pure ghee Bobbatlu. Their sweets are made from quality ingredients, using traditional methods, that are handed down from generation to generation. This shop is your one-stop destination for sweets and savouries for any festival.

#4 Shri Bansuri Sweet Shop

Located on the Waltair Main Road, Shri Bansuri Sweet Shop is famous for its Kolkata sweets and is one of the in-trend sweet shops in Vizag. Their soft and juicy Petha is decorated with strands of pure saffron and is lip-smacking. The famous Kesar Angoori is also a must-have sweet dish that one cannot simply miss.

#5 Gruhalaxmi Home Foods

Gruhalaxmi Home Foods, located at Siripuram Junction and Murali Nagar, is quite famous for its wide display of sweets. The most famous is Pootharekulu also known as “Paper Sweet” due to its appearance of folded paper. It is a traditional sweet from East Godavari District. Gruhalaxmi Home Foods offer four varieties of Pootharekulu, with the jaggery and dry fruit Pootharekulu being the most preferred one. The delectable Ladoos, made from sesame seeds and jaggery, are available in both hard and soft variants. These are not just rich in taste but rich in calcium and iron as well. It’s the ideal place for all your Vinayaka Chaturthi sweets needs.

#6 Sri Sivarama Sweets

Sri Sivarama Sweets, located at Asilmetta Junction, is one of the oldest sweet shops of Vizag. All the sweets are made from pure ghee and the shop is easy to identify due to its popularity and large crowds outside their shop. The Pootharekulu is their signature sweet dish. They’re also famous for their milk cake and cashew Ladoos. Different varieties of Kova attract many to this shop.

#7 Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets

Although a small shop, Lakshmi Ganapathi sweet stall, located at MVP Colony, is a fairly famous place in Vizag. Bobbatlu is their marquee item which is said to have an unforgettable taste. The shop is always crowded as localites flock to the shop to eat this signature sweet dish. Apart from this, they also have many other varieties of sweets and hot snacks.