As a city destined for growth, Vizag sees the announcement of many growth projects and advancements everyday. This week, several initiatives and projects have been outlined and updated, and a bright future for the city has been promised. Here’s a summary of the top seven infra and developmental updates in Visakhapatnam from October 28 to November 2.

1. Outer Ring Road proposal

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, during his visit to Visakhapatnam on November 2, directed officials to plan the construction of an Outer Ring Road (ORR) to connect Vizianagaram, Nellimerla, Bhogapuram, and Anakapalli with Visakhapatnam.

This strategic infrastructure project aims to improve connectivity between Vizag and surrounding areas, fostering regional development and reducing travel times for commuters and businesses alike.

2. Progress in Vizag Metro

The much-anticipated Visakhapatnam Metro project is one step closer to realization as the state government has resubmitted a revised proposal to the central government. Andhra Pradesh is requesting a total of Rs 42,362 crores for metro projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The Visakhapatnam Metro, which is set to require an estimated Rs 17,232 crores, will have four corridors, improving urban mobility within the city.

3. New sports complex inaugurated at Andhra University

On 28 October, Andhra University inaugurated the Ramaneni Kodandaramaiah Sports Complex at the Silver Jubilee Stadium. Built at a cost of over Rs 2 crore, this state-of-the-art facility includes a modern air-conditioned auditorium with a seating capacity of 250.

During the inauguration, Kodandaramaiah was celebrated for his contributions to national sports, particularly volleyball, where he earned the title “Kodandaramaiah of Volleyball” for his remarkable impact on the sport.

4. Mission for pothole-free roads

In an effort to improve road infrastructure, dola bola, Verranjaneya Swamy, Social Welfare Minister, launched the ‘Mission for Pothole-Free Roads,’ in Visakhapatnam on November 2. Over 4,441 potholes were identified, of which 2,009 have already been repaired at a cost of Rs 6.83 crore. The project is an initiative to improving road safety and easing transportation across Vizag.

5. New IT Investments invited to Vizag

On October 31, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh met with executives from leading technology companies, including Google Cloud and Salesforce. He encouraged Google Cloud to consider establishing a Data Centre in Vizag and proposed that Salesforce set up a Research and Development Center. If these ventures materialize, they could strengthen Vizag’s IT infrastructure and create new tech-focused employment opportunities.

6. Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium to be upgraded

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has announced plans to advance cricket development throughout the state, focusing especially on identifying and nurturing talent in remote areas like Araku. This announcement was made during a special meeting organized by the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association on 27 October. As part of these plans, Visakhapatnam Stadium will undergo a major upgrade to include international-standard facilities, it was said.

7. Special Jansadharan trains to operate from Visakhapatnam

The Indian Railways introduced special Jansadharan trains to and from Visakhapatnam to handle the increased passenger demand during the festive season.

For the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route, Train No 08567 Jansadharan Special Express will depart from Visakhapatnam on November 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, and 13.

Additionally, unreserved Jansadharan trains will run between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar to further ease the festive rush. Train No 08536 on this route will operate 18 trips from October 29 to November 15.

With everything from road upgrades and metro plans, the city has been on the recieving end of many benefitting developments this past week. We hope you found this listicle about infra and developmental updates in Visakhapatnam helpful.

