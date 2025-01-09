177years old and standing, St Aloysius High School is an iconic establishment. Not only is it one of the most prestigious schools of the city, but it is also quite literally stitched into the fabric of Vizag’s culture thanks to its many contributions and milestones. Here’s a look at some intriguing facts about the iconic St Aloysius School in Visakhapatnam that you probably didn’t know.

1. It started in a two-room bungalow

St Aloysius High School was established in 1847 by the Missionaries of St Francis de Sales (MSFS), a year after their arrival in Vizagapatam. The school’s first home was a modest two-room bungalow near Beach Road. Catering initially to military orphans, the school received a government allowance of 7 rupees per month for elementary education, which was supervised by a sergeant and his wife.

Fr Tissot, one of the driving forces behind the school, not only taught part-time but also acquired and rebuilt neighbouring buildings to establish classrooms, a chapel, and living quarters for priests, nuns, and orphans residing here. By 1870, with a new road separating the bungalows from the parade ground, Fr Tissot’s masonry skills came into play as he built the original brick-and-chunam structure of the school.

At this time, the orphans enrolled here were taught music, drawing, drama, and gymnastics. A school for Telugu girls was also started in one of the bungalows. This was a revolutionary feat as girls were not allowed to appear in public back then and were usually not allowed to attend school beyond their early years.

2. The school was once destroyed by a cyclone

In 1923, a devastating cyclone destroyed the school’s buildings. However, by 1933, the school was rebuilt using rocks from Ross Hill, which were initially blasted during the construction of Vizag’s Port. The larger rocks were repurposed for the breakwater near Dolphin’s Nose, while the smaller ones found a home in the school’s reconstruction.

3. The school housed a bell gifted by the Pope!

One of the school’s prized possessions was its bell, gifted by Pope Leo XIII, the head of the Catholic Church at the time, to Rev Jean Marie Tissot in 1863. Manufactured by the renowned Paccard foundry in France, the bell rang out the Angelus thrice daily, serving as a timekeeper for Vizag’s residents. Tragically, both the bell and its belfry were casualties of the 1923 cyclone, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched significance.

4. St Aloysius band made up the receiving party for many dignitaries in Vizag

St. Aloysius was renowned for its music. The school’s choir and band played at numerous festivals and events in old Vizag. Visiting Governors, Maharajahs, and Archbishops were greeted on the foreshore by the school band, which led processions down the main road with cheering crowds waving flags.

5. The first industrial school of Vizag began here

In the late 19th century, St Aloysius spearheaded industrial education under the guidance of Bishop Tissot. The first workshop, established in 1906, was managed by Brother Emile Maillard, an engineer from Switzerland. The workshop became renowned for repairing machines and cars, attracting prominent figures, including local rajahs, to its services.

6. The city’s first electric lights shone here

In 1908, the workshop also introduced Vizag to its first electric lights during the inauguration of the new school building. Brother Emile’s early generator powered this momentous event, marking a milestone in the city’s history.

7. Vizag owes many other firsts to St Aloysius

St Aloysius has achieved many firsts:

First English medium school in Vizag.

First to offer boarding facilities.

First to start an industrial school in 1890.

First school bus service in the 1960s.

With its rich history, pioneering spirit, and countless contributions to the growth of Visakhapatnam, these facts reinforce that St Aloysius High School remains an irreplaceable part of the city’s past. As the school continues to inspire generations, let’s keep treasuring it.

