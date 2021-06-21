Domino’s – the mere name gets the mouth-watering. With the curfew relaxations and Vizag back to normalcy, none can wait to get back to the stomach’s alma matter – the Domino’s Pizza centers in Vizag. Domino’s, a market leader in the Pizza segment made ways into the city in the year 2011 and has since then only spread across the city. While It’s inevitable to visit the beaches of Vizag on the way home, it’s similarly impossible to go for a movie or a weekend get-together and not grab a bite at the Domino’s stalls. With it turning a household name, and the lockdowns pushing us away, the Domino’s stalls of Vizag have never seemed dearer.

Gone are the days when we had to suffer the frustration of watching a Domino’s YouTube advertisement and yet not have a chance to grab a bite. Venturing out at the Sampath Vinayak Temple Road in Vizag, the Domino’s centers have spread across 7 areas in Vizag. Here are the 7 Domino’s centers in Vizag and where you can grab your pizza too.

#1. Sampath Vinayak Temple Road

This was the first Domino’s centre in Vizag and still exists in the same place after a decade.

Grab your bite here: Shop no 03 and 04, Sampath Vinayaka Temple Rd, Waltair Uplands, Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530003.

#2. CMR Central

The CMR Domino’s outlet is one of the most crowded areas of the mall. This Domino’s is also among the window shoppers’ only last resort centers Vizag.

Grab your bite here: 4th Floor, CMR Central, New Resapuvanipalem Rd, Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530013

#3. MVP Colony

Grab your bite here: MVP Double Rd, Opposite Samatha College, Sector 7, MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530017

#4. Madhurawada

Grab your bite here: Door No 1-50/4 Ground Floor Pothinamalayapalam car shed Junction, Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530041

#5. GT Road

Grab your bite here: Shop No. 2, Ground Floor, Door No. 58-1-357 GT Road, Buchirajupalem, NSTL, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530009

#6. Old Gajuwaka

Grab your bite here: Ground Floor, Arjun Arcade, Old Gajuwaka, Chaitanya Nagar, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530012

Domino’s offers

Here are some offers from Domino’s that you can take advantage of and save on that delicious slice of pizza:

Get up to Rs 399 cashback paying for your Domino’s order with Paytm UPI.

If you pay with your Paytm wallet, then, you can get Rs. 349 cashback if it is your first transaction.

In Everyday Value, you get mega discounts on ordering two regular, medium or large pizzas.

Abiding by the States regulations and keeping societal responsibility as the foremost priority, all the Domino’s outlets in Vizag will be open only during the stipulated time permitted. Domino’s has also adapted to the existing times and offers contactless delivery at all its outlets.