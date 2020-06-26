Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday, recorded its sharpest spike yet in the number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department, Andhra Pradesh saw as many as 605 new COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours as the total zoomed past the 11,000 mark. Out of the newly reported cases, 570 are from the state while 34 are from other states. Additionally, a foreign returnee also tested positive for the deadly virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now reached 11,489.

Between Thursday and Friday, 22,305 samples were tested in the state. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh rose to 146 as four in Kurnool, four in Krishna, one each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam passed away after battling COVID-19. While 7,91,624 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh so far, 9353 individuals from the state, 1764 from other states, and 372 foreign returnees have tested positive. The state currently accounts for 6147 active COVID-19 cases.

It may be noted that another legislator in the state has tested positive for the virus. The YSRCP MLA from Kodumur constituency in Kurnool became the second legislator in Andhra Pradesh to be affected by COVID-19.

On Thursday, Visakhapatnam reported 44 new COVID-19 cases as the district tally mounted to 615. As of last evening, 338 cases were marked active while 277 individuals were discharged in Vizag so far after testing negative for COVID-19. 3 more containment zones were identified in Vizag on Thursday. Jampavari Veedhi, Kakaralova, and Devagula Street- Dondaparthy, were demarcated as the new containment clusters.