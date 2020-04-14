60 coaches turn into isolation wards at Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Owing to the critical need for isolation wards in hospitals, across the country, the Ministry of Indian Railways had earlier decided to make the best use of trains. The idea was to convert them into spaces where patients can receive treatment. In line with this decision, the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has overhauled 60 coaches into isolation wards at Visakhapatnam in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. These coaches converted into isolation wards are currently parked at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, consist of 500 beds.

Reportedly, a single bay will accommodate one patient. Each coach will facilitate a total of nine wards out of which one bay will be used only by doctors and paramedical staff. The middle berths, in all the modified coaches, have been removed. Three garbage bins have been installed in each coach. One of the four toilets, in each coach, has been converted into a bathroom. In order to ensure hygiene, liquid soap dispensers have been placed in the washrooms and at the entry to the coaches. Additionally, oxygen cylinders and mosquito nets have been provided in all the 60 coaches. Safety gear, including masks, PPE kits, and sanitisers, will also be provided to the patients.

The coaches have been converted at the Coaching Depot in Visakhapatnam. Out of the 60 isolation coaches, 40 have been allocated for Visakhapatnam, while the rest will be deployed to Srikakulam Road Railway Station, Vizianagaram Junction Railway Station, and Rayagada Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh has soared to 473. As per the AP Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases have been reported as on Tuesday morning. In the district wise break up of the newly registered cases, Guntur reported 16, Krishna reported 8, Kurnool 7, Anantapur 2, and one in Nellore respectively. Out of the 473 positive cases, 450 active cases are undergoing treatment.14 patients have been discharged so far while the toll in the state rose to 9.