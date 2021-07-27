For many people, books are their best friends. Since childhood, we have been introduced to fairy tales, comic books, and bedtime stories as a way to instill a habit of reading in us. In fact, there are many of us who start and end the day by reading a book. For all such bookworms, Vizag is one of the best places to be, with its list of public libraries situated in the heart of the city. So, just visit one of these libraries in the city, pick a book of your choice and spend some quality time in a peaceful environment.

#1 Visakhapatnam Public Library

With a wide range of books available, Visakhapatnam Public Library is one of the oldest libraries in the city. The library was inaugurated in December 2003 by the then Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Surjit Singh Barnala, and started functioning formally from July 2004. From art to fiction, the library has books in a wide range of genres as well as many in local languages. This is a good space for those who are preparing for competitive exams. The best part of the library is the outside garden area, which is a favourite reading spot for many youngsters. Over the years, the library has been renovated, thereby accommodating at least 1,000 members to come and read. In view of the pandemic, they have also provided a seating system in order to follow social distancing. Soon, the library will be introduced with another floor.

Where: Dwarakanagar

Timings: 9 am – 8 pm.

#2 Dr. VS Krishna Library (Andhra University)

Located in the premises of Andhra University, at Siripuram Junction, Dr. VS Krishna Library is one of the oldest and largest libraries in Vizag. While the library is for the students of Andhra University, and its affiliated colleges, they do issue visitor passes as well. The library always houses AU students, and alumni, preparing for competitive exams. With a huge collection of books, Dr. VS Krishna Library has a separate wing containing ancient transcripts. It has a collection of 2,663 rare and valuable manuscripts, on palm as well as leaf paper, along with a copy of the Constitution of India, signed by Members of the then Parliament. The library has special facilities for differently-abled persons. A separate unit of books in Braille has been developed for visually challenged students. The premises outside the library, even during midnight, have students sitting in chairs under a lamp, preparing for competitive exams.

Where: Opp Siripuram petrol bunk, Siripuram

Timings: 8 am to 10 pm

#3 BookMagic Library

Started in 2015, this is more than just a library conducting workshops and storytelling sessions for children. BookMagic Library is a favourite for children who get to participate in various extracurricular activities. In a world full of technology and gadgets in everyone’s hands, many say it is the place for children where they can cultivate a habit of reading books.

BookMagic library also has a conference room for conducting seminars and training programs.

Where: Opp Bharat Petroleum, Lawson’s Bay Colony

Timings: 9 am- 8 pm

#4 AVN College Library

AVN College Library houses some huge volumes of encyclopaedias, 18th-century texts, novels and a collection of vibrant books on an international level in different languages. Allowing visitors to come and read books, the building has a huge reading hall and a separate corner for students.

Where: Jagadamba Junction

Timings: 10 am- 5 pm

#5 Andhra Medical College (AMC) Central Library

Medical students at Andhra Medical College have huge resources under one roof with their central library. There is also a 24/7 open reading room outside the Central Library which can accommodate around 200 students. The majority of the books here are related to medicine, health, fitness and research on different kinds of disease. It’s one of the most prominent libraries in Vizag.

Where: Maharanipeta

Timings: 9 am- 9 pm

#6 Ramakrishna and Vivekananda Library

Facing the blue sea, RK Mission has a library in Vizag which was inaugurated in 1997. It contains books on a variety of subjects, from religion to allied subjects to children’s titles, and also houses a reading room. The library also has a stall selling books on Vivekananda’s speeches and preaches.

Where: Pandurangapuram, Beach Road

Timings: 8 am- 8 pm