The Vice-Chancellor, P V G D Prasad Reddy, Registrar and Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, M James Stephen, along with K Venkata Lakshmi, of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, have recently secured international patents for two novel discoveries in the medical and defense fields.

They acquired the first for the development of a machine-learning scientific method that is designed to analyse biomedical images and deliver accurate disease diagnosis. This innovation enables timely treatment by detecting diseases in their early stages. The patent, initially published by The Patent Office in India, has been sanctioned by South Africa.

Additionally, Prof Stephen, Prof Prasad Reddy, and I Ravi Kumar obtained another patent for creating an encryption method that can transmit confidential information through networks. This method can have potential applications in defense, banking, and the industrial sectors.

Expressing pride in these achievements, Prof Prasad Reddy highlighted the importance of patenting inventions through the Centre of Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) at AU for researchers from the university fraternity. It was also noted that AU’s Dr BR Ambedkar Chair made history as the first in India to secure not one, but two international patents. The Chair has been actively involved in merging digitalization technology for social causes and consistently organizing conferences, and seminars, and conducting high-quality research in this area.

This is a notably remarkable feat for the individuals and Andhra University. After having crossed the 100-mark patent application mark in 2023, the milestone surely underscores the university’s commitment to excellence in knowledge, research, and innovation. With approximately 1,500 scholars, there is great potential for further achievements in the future.

About CIPR:

The Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) at Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, is a significant initiative aimed at fostering an environment of innovation, knowledge creation, and protection within the university community.

