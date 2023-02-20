While the whole of India is enriched with many historically significant monuments, some of the important sites are concentrated in South India. These locations have witnessed pivotal moments over the centuries and the monuments now stand as a reminder of the past. These monuments are known for their picturesque architecture and intricate designs. If you happen to be a history buff, then these historical sites in South India will surely fascinate you.

Here are 6 historical sites in South India.

Charminar

If you’ve been to Hyderabad, then you’ve definitely heard about Charminar. This historical site has many beliefs associated with it. However, the most popular one states that Charminar was built to acknowledge the elimination of the plague, which severely affected the city back then. The square-shaped structure was built by Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah in 1591. It has four pillars with intricate carvings and a mosque on its top floor which has been here for more than 425 years.

Timings: 9 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday to Saturday)

Location: Charminar Road, Char Kaman, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana

Belum Caves

The Belum Caves are known for their cave formations, galleries, long passages, and spacious caverns with fresh water. The caves were formed due to erosion by the Chitravati River, which no longer exists. They have a length of 10,593.8 ft, making them one of the largest caves in the Indian subcontinent. These caves are geologically and historically important, as it houses many Buddhist relics and vessels from the pre-Buddhist era.

Timings: 10 am to 4:30 pm (Sunday to Saturday)

Location: Opposite Indian Oil Petrol Pump, Kolimigundla, Andhra Pradesh

Hampi

Hampi, also known as the City of Ruins, was once glorious during the reign of the Vijayanagara Empire. It was later reduced to ruins by the Sultanates, which remains to this day. The temples, monolithic sculptures, and monuments are the main attractions of this World Heritage Site. It is also famous for the Purandara Festival, which is held annually in Vittala Temple, to commemorate the birth anniversary of medieval poet-composer, Purandar.

Timings: 6 am to 6 pm (Timings differ depending on the site you visit)

Location: Hampi (town), Vijayanagara District, Karnataka

Mysore Palace

Also known as the Amba Vilas Palace, Mysore Palace is a three-storied structure, built in the Indo-Saracenic style. The palace has square towers, with beautifully designed cardinal points covered with domes. The palace is graced with several visually striking areas including the Durbar Hall, Kalyanamantapa, the Golden Howdah, and others. The intricately carved doors, jewel-crusted golden throne, paintings, and domed ceilings are worth noting. The Palace has four entrances namely, Jaya Maarthaanda, Jayarama, Balarama, and Varaha.

Timings: 10 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday to Saturday)

Location: Sayyaji Rao Road, Agrahara, Chamrajpura, Mysuru, Karnataka

Gol Gumbaz

Gol Gumbaz is the tomb of Mohammed Adil Shah and is the second-largest tomb ever built after St Peter’s Basilica in Rome. The Central Chamber and the Whispering Gallery are the main attractions at this monument. The Whispering Gallery is known for its ability to allow one to hear even minute sounds from 37 metres away. Another peculiar thing about this is that the central dome stands without any pillar support. The structure is built in such a way that any sound made resonates over 10 times. Gol Gumbaz also includes a mosque, Naqqar Khana, and the ruins of the guest house.

Timings: 10 am to 5 pm (Closed on Fridays)

Location: Jadar Galli, Vijayapura, Karnataka

Thirumalai Nayakkar Mahal

The Thirumalai Nayakkar Palace is an artistic blend of Dravidian and Islamic architecture. It was built as a residence for the then-King Thirumalai Nayak and is undoubtedly one of the best architectures in the country. The majestic pillars, central courtyard, circular shaped garden, and dancing hall are the main attractions at the palace worth admiring. Swarga Vilasam and Ranga Vilasam are the two major sections, that the palace is divided into. The light and sound show organized at the palace is also a main attraction.

Timings: 9 am to 1 pm, 1:30 Am to 5 Pm or 8 Pm (Sunday to Saturday)

Location: Mahal Road, Madurai, Tamil Nadu

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.