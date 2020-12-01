In order to enhance consumer convenience, the Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is chalking out plans to install smart meters in Vizag. In line with this decision, the APEPDCL will upgrade connections under Zone 1 in Vizag with funds released by the World Bank.

Speaking to Yo!, KV Pantulu, Chief General Manager (World Bank projects), APEPDCL, informed that as many as 54,000 smart meters will be installed in Vizag. Sharing that the tendering process has been completed, he added that these services will likely be provided to households, small scale industries, and other establishments in Zone 1 of the district by 2022.

Shedding light on the benefits of installing smart meters in Vizag, Mr Pantulu said that the devices will facilitate remote monitoring and collecting meter readings. Adding further details, the APEPDCL CGM said, “These smart devices will act as a bridge, helping the consumers to effectively communicate with the APEPDCL officials. By installing these meters, ease of bill payments can also be enhanced as the new feature will allow consumers to track their power usage. The users can directly contact the concerned authorities and raise a complaint in case of an error via the smart meter itself.”

Earlier in November, tenders for the installation of smart meters to agricultural connections in the APEPDCL have been submitted to the judicial commission for review in Vizag. It is to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to give free power to agricultural connections under the YSR Uchita Vyavasaya Vidyut Pathakam and also install smart meters to all agricultural services. The works with regard to smart meters will reportedly be taken up after the judicial approval.