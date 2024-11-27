If you’re on the lookout for job opportunities in Visakhapatnam, here are five walk-in interviews happening soon across various roles and industries. Make the most of these openings and take a step towards your next career move.

1. Various companies

Companies :

: Lee Pharma Ltd (OSD Unit) TAO Digital India Pvt Ltd KL Group (Amazon) Navata Road Transport

Hiring Roles : Trainee Research Associate Trainee Chemist CAD Engineer Warehouse Associate Clerk Drivers Vehicle Helpers

: Vacancies : 155

: 155 Salary : Rs 1.2–2.58 LPA + Other Benefits Rs 19,200 (15 days) for Drivers Rs 11,500 (15 days) for Helpers

: Qualifications : SSC (Pass/Fail), M. Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy, Diploma/B.Tech (all branches except CSE), ITI/Inter/Any Degree Driving license required for drivers

: Work Locations : VSEZ (Duvvada, Visakhapatnam), Chennai, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada

: Interview Details : Date : 29th November 2024 (Friday) Time : 9:30 AM Venue : Govt Polytechnic College, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam Contact : +91 9014766143

:

2. Patra

Company : Patra

: Patra Role : HR Business Partner Executive

: HR Business Partner Executive Qualification : MBA/PGDM in HR/Industrial Relations (Freshers are eligible)

: MBA/PGDM in HR/Industrial Relations (Freshers are eligible) Interview Details : Date : 30th November 2024 Time : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Venue : 37-5-88/1, 2, 3, 4th Floor, Varun Point, Manchukonda Gardens, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

:

3. Pfizer

Company: Pfizer

Pfizer Hiring Roles : Manufacturing Instrumentation Utilities Operations Equipment Maintenance

: Qualifications : B Tech/Diploma/B Sc with 2 to 10 years of experience

: Interview Details : Date : 1st December 2024 Time : 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM Venue : Ginger Hotel, Gajuwaka (#27-8-308/1/1, Srinagar), Visakhapatnam

:

4. Sritech Solutions

Company : Sritech Solutions

: Sritech Solutions Role : Technical Recruiter

: Technical Recruiter Qualifications : B Tech, MBA, or Degree holders Freshers and candidates with 0–2 years of technical experience are eligible Strong communication skills required

: Interview Details : Dates : 5th to 7th December 2024 Time : 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Venue : Plot No. 91, Pardesipalem Village, Marikavalasa, Gurukulam Street, Behind Metro Cash & Carry, Visakhapatnam Contact : +91 9848357649 Email : [email protected]

:

5. SBI CAP Securities Limited (Ongoing)

Company : SBI CAP Securities Limited

: SBI CAP Securities Limited Role : Retail Banking Sales (Demat Sales, Banca Sales)

: Retail Banking Sales (Demat Sales, Banca Sales) Qualifications : Any degree

: Any degree Salary : Rs 2.5–3 LPA

: Rs 2.5–3 LPA Interview Details : Dates : 21st to 30th November 2024 Time : 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM Venue : 603, 5th Floor, Dwarka Nagar, Visakhapatnam Contact : +91 9502039299

:

Don’t miss these golden opportunities to kickstart or advance your career! Prepare and attend the walk-in job interviews at the mentioned venues in Visakhapatnam. Good luck!

