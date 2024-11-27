If you’re on the lookout for job opportunities in Visakhapatnam, here are five walk-in interviews happening soon across various roles and industries. Make the most of these openings and take a step towards your next career move.
1. Various companies
- Companies:
- Lee Pharma Ltd (OSD Unit)
- TAO Digital India Pvt Ltd
- KL Group (Amazon)
- Navata Road Transport
- Hiring Roles:
- Trainee Research Associate
- Trainee Chemist
- CAD Engineer
- Warehouse Associate
- Clerk
- Drivers
- Vehicle Helpers
- Vacancies: 155
- Salary:
- Rs 1.2–2.58 LPA + Other Benefits
- Rs 19,200 (15 days) for Drivers
- Rs 11,500 (15 days) for Helpers
- Qualifications:
- SSC (Pass/Fail), M. Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy, Diploma/B.Tech (all branches except CSE), ITI/Inter/Any Degree
- Driving license required for drivers
- Work Locations:
- VSEZ (Duvvada, Visakhapatnam), Chennai, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada
- Interview Details:
- Date: 29th November 2024 (Friday)
- Time: 9:30 AM
- Venue: Govt Polytechnic College, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam
- Contact: +91 9014766143
2. Patra
- Company: Patra
- Role: HR Business Partner Executive
- Qualification: MBA/PGDM in HR/Industrial Relations (Freshers are eligible)
- Interview Details:
- Date: 30th November 2024
- Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
- Venue: 37-5-88/1, 2, 3, 4th Floor, Varun Point, Manchukonda Gardens, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh
3. Pfizer
- Company: Pfizer
- Hiring Roles:
- Manufacturing
- Instrumentation
- Utilities Operations
- Equipment Maintenance
- Qualifications:
- B Tech/Diploma/B Sc with 2 to 10 years of experience
- Interview Details:
- Date: 1st December 2024
- Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Venue: Ginger Hotel, Gajuwaka (#27-8-308/1/1, Srinagar), Visakhapatnam
4. Sritech Solutions
- Company: Sritech Solutions
- Role: Technical Recruiter
- Qualifications:
- B Tech, MBA, or Degree holders
- Freshers and candidates with 0–2 years of technical experience are eligible
- Strong communication skills required
- Interview Details:
- Dates: 5th to 7th December 2024
- Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Venue: Plot No. 91, Pardesipalem Village, Marikavalasa, Gurukulam Street, Behind Metro Cash & Carry, Visakhapatnam
- Contact: +91 9848357649
- Email: [email protected]
5. SBI CAP Securities Limited (Ongoing)
- Company: SBI CAP Securities Limited
- Role: Retail Banking Sales (Demat Sales, Banca Sales)
- Qualifications: Any degree
- Salary: Rs 2.5–3 LPA
- Interview Details:
- Dates: 21st to 30th November 2024
- Time: 10:30 AM – 6:30 PM
- Venue: 603, 5th Floor, Dwarka Nagar, Visakhapatnam
- Contact: +91 9502039299
Don’t miss these golden opportunities to kickstart or advance your career! Prepare and attend the walk-in job interviews at the mentioned venues in Visakhapatnam. Good luck!
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.
Continue Reading
Discussion about this post