The Old Post Office area in Visakhapatnam is one of the oldest places of establishments in the city after Bheemili. The monuments and structures in this area speak volumes about its rich historical heritage. However, there is so much more to this neighbourhood that only local residents might experience. If you live in this place, here are 5 things you might relate to!

#1. The Ross Hill Church Craze is Real!

Being one of the oldest and most visited spots in Visakhapatnam, Ross Hill is widely celebrated as a place of religious harmony. This place is often preferred for a peaceful retreat during winter. Every year, on December 8, it is filled with hundreds of people due to the famous ‘Mary Matha Panduga.’ Seeing the streets crowd up and feeling the festive spirit in the air is always a joyous time for any resident of the area!

#2 A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane to School Days

The Old Post Office area houses some of the oldest schools of Visakhapatnam, including Govt Queen Mary’s School and St Aloysius Anglo Indian High School. As a result, the morning rush here is usually a sea of children, who, with their schoolbags, neatly-tucked shirts, and braids, never fail to invoke happy memories of cherished school days!

#3 Lights, Camera, Action Every Day

Picture this: A beautiful woman gets on a bus, her lover following right behind for one last glimpse of her. Instead, he gets a face-full of her saree’s pallu, leaving him utterly intrigued. It sounds like a scene from a movie, right? Well, it probably is, and if you live at Old Post Office, you’re more than likely to come across such a scene being shot at the bus stop – it’s an everyday sight!

PS: In fact, even the bus scene in Majili, where Samantha chases Naga Chaitanya, was shot here.

#4 No Escape From The Dust

As the Old Post Office area is close to Visakhapatnam port, dust is an endless affair. If you are a local, you know that cleaning dust-laden vehicles and houses is an everyday struggle!

#5 The Old City Charm Never Fails To Fascinate

Every narrow road and alley in this area echoes the old tales of a bygone era. Whether it’s the Ishaq Madin Dargah that can be dated back to 1869 or Vizag’s old harbour railway station, which became dysfunctional in the mid-1960s – everything here has contributed so much to the history of Visakhapatnam! Anyone living here knows that despite the appeal of the city’s centrally-located neighbourhoods, the Old Post Office area has a charm that will make one fall in love with it.

