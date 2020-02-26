Five restaurants and bars were seized in Vizag for purchasing liquor bottles from government-run wine shops and allegedly selling them at higher rates. The practice reportedly came light on Tuesday when officials of the Excise and Prohibition Department, acting on a tipoff, raided several bars in the city, including three at Gajuwaka. After seizing the establishments, the officials also issued notices to the respective managements.

As per sources, these bars and restaurants in Vizag have been procuring liquor from government-run shops, given the comparatively high prices at which they would usually purchase liquor directly from the government. Reportedly, the managements of these bars and restaurants would then sell the liquor at higher prices than those at the government-managed shops.

Acting on the lines of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy‘s election promise, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has been implementing liquor ban in a phased manner. In a major step towards the prohibition, the State Government took over 3,500 liquor shops across Andhra Pradesh in October last year. The State also imposed curbs on the timings of the liquor shops. While the government-run stores close at 8 PM, bars remain open until 11 PM.

The move reportedly aims at resurrecting the families that have been ruined due to alcohol intake by their members. The State Government had also announced that de-addiction centres will be set up to help tipplers get rid of their addiction.