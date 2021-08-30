In Visakhapatnam, one of the many attractions is the street markets located at different places. From shoes to jewellery to second-hand books to artifacts, there’s a lot to buy at these markets. And the best thing about these street markets is that you usually get decent-quality products at low prices. Every area in Vizag has one popular street market that everyone must have visited at some point. Yo! Vizag presents 5 of these street markets which are must-visit.

#1 Behind LIC Building

This area is one favourite place for the children. Behind the LIC Building, is a side of the road lined with shops selling a variety of children’s toys. From selling toys for toddlers to school-going teenagers, they have cycles, skating boards and soft toys. This street market also offers gift articles, watches and photo frames.

Location: Diamond park road, Behind LIC building

#2 Police Barracks

One of the most famous street markets in Vizag, this location is famous for selling books. Some shops even purchase second-hand books to sell further on. From novels to engineering books, small shops located beside the road are always busy, especially with students. On the other side of the road is one huge clothing street market selling all varieties of clothes, even at wholesale prices. During winters, the road opposite to Police Barracks is lined up with a winter collection of clothes. These are specially offered by the Tibetan communities who have been running their business here for more than 20 years.

Location: Bowdara road, Police Barracks.

#3 Jagadamba Junction

One of the oldest junctions in the city, it is always busy with people buying at the street markets. One of the best times for these street markets are the various festival seasons throughout the year. The area is flooded with people from morning to evening. The shops here offer wide ranges of clothing collections, many even in competition with shopping malls.

Location: Near Petrol Bunk, Jagadamba Junction.

#4 Weekly shandies

Weekly shandies are the most favourite markets for many households in Vizag. These shandies are conducted at few locations in the city. The most popular are in Maddilapalem, Pendurthi, and Akkayyapalem. These shandies run once a week. Starting from kitchen utensils, a number of daily household items are sold. The concept of weekly shandies was started in the olden days in rural areas.

Location: Maddilapalem, Pendurthi, and Akkayyapalem.

#5 Crafts Bazaar

All India Crafts Bazaar, at RK Beach, is a hotspot located beside Kalimata Temple. Here one can find artisans and dealers, from different states, selling their products. The bazaar, which looks more like an exhibition, has clothes, crockery, sandals, carpets, kids’ wear, sarees and artificial jewellery brought from different states.

Location: Beside Kalimata Temple, RK Beach.

Disclaimer: Kindly follow Covid-19 norms like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing while shopping at these street markets in Vizag. Also, remember to sanitise all that you buy before using.