GITAM is the land of memories, the alumni say. Every corner of this huge campus is marked with some student’s memories. Classrooms might be fun and the centre of learning but the true college-life is experienced in the corridors and roads and parks and canteens of this campus. These are the kind of spots in the Vizag campus of GITAM where memories are made and forever live. And if that’s not enough, you have got a beach a few steps away from where you get some delicious Maggi with your friends.

But when it comes to students making memories at this university, there are a few places on the campus that are more popular than the others. And as GITAM students, surely you would’ve visited these places at some time or the other. Maybe, you have some pleasant memories attached to these places.

So, these are a few hangout spots on the GITAM Vizag campus that has every alumni’s heart:

#1 Coke station

Whether it be during lunch breaks or in the evening after classes waiting for the bus, Coke station is one of the most popular hangout spots on campus. It is called so because of being coloured with the Coca-cola logo all through. This place is the centre of some interesting conversations and the endpoint of most college students’ day. The chaat parlour nearby gets a lot of visitors during the evening who just want to have a snack or two before leaving for home.

#2 Fashion street

Called Fashion street since it is the hub of GITAM’s highly fashioned folks, Fashion street is one of the most happening places on campus. It is located underneath the ICT Chandrahas building on the campus where you have everything from supermarkets to coaching centres to even a Subway outlet. There’s also a GUSAC hall along this corridor where you most often find some or the other student activity going on. But primarily, Fashion street is where students come to chill, to take a break from rigorous classes and just talk with friends. That is why it is usually the most crowded of all hangout spots on the GITAM Vizag campus.

#3 KRC

The Knowledge Resource Centre or, in simple terms, the library of the GITAM Vizag campus, KRC is where the students get along for exchanging study material, getting xerox of notes and assignments or borrowing books for an upcoming exam. Even the staircase to the entry of KRC has a lot of student footfall during the day. And while the KRC might be the quietest place on campus, it is certainly not the least happening spot. If you were the sincere kind, you’d remember this building all too well.

#4 Campus parking

Popularly called CP for it’s where all the student vehicles are parked within the campus, this two-wheeler parking beside the Bheema’s canteen is another place where students gather during their breaks. Day scholars or hostellers, this place strangely accommodates all of them. After all, if you’ve got a fancy bike, wouldn’t you want to show it off in front of your friends? Also, this place acts as the meeting point between students who have their vehicles and the ones who go home by bus.

#5 Open Auditorium

Possibly, one of the best spots to hang out with friends on the GITAM Vizag campus, the open auditorium is sandwiched between the GITAM Institute of Management and Vennela’s canteen. Even during odd hours of the day, you can find students sitting here and chatting. The Kalakrithi folks are usually practising their routines here. It is one of those places where many projects and assignments have been planned out. But the open auditorium, or ‘Open Audi’ as it is locally called, takes its true colour when the fests come around. Every time a fest happens here, the atmosphere is simply electric and something that a GITAM alumnus never forgets.