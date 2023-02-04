Vizag is a city with so much to offer. There’s the beach, the food, and the natural beauty—but what else can you do in Vizag? As locals, we can often get bored visiting these tourist spots. Well, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Add these 5 fun things to do in Vizag the next time you feel bored.

Here are five fun things to do in Vizag other than going to the movies.

#1 Araku coffee

Sip on some of Araku’s fresh coffee and enjoy a splendid evening with friends and family by the beach. One of the most visited hill stations in Andhra Pradesh, Araku is known for its freshly roasted coffee beans that are mostly exported. To get the best experience of this homegrown coffee, head to the Arabica on Pedda Waltair Road.

#2 Shop for local handicrafts

Shop for local handicrafts at Lepakshi Handicrafts Emporium. You’ll find everything from traditional jewellery and tribal textiles to unique sculptures made from dried palm leaves or bamboo stalks. Best for gifting and home décor, the collection here is a symbol of the local culture and heritage.

#3 Explore brands at Sampath Vinayak Temple Road

Get lost in the maze of shops at Sampath Vinayak Road. You can buy just about anything here- from traditional Indian clothing to imported designer brands like Nike and Super Dry- and there are plenty of food options around too! Enjoy an evening shopping and treating yourself to some new goods.

#4 Enjoy live Telugu music

Soma is one of the best places in town for live music performances, especially ones by popular local musicians who usually perform here on weekends. Loved for their Telugu songs, make sure to grab your tables early, as the crowd can get uncontrollable!

#5 Visit a museum

There are some really interesting museums in Vizag! We recommend visiting the Sea Harrier Museum which recently opened its doors to the public. Catch a glimpse of the Sea Harrier fighter jet that is suspended from the ceiling giving you a unique experience. Make the most of the educational tour by also visiting the TU 142 Aircraft Museum located right next door on RK Beach Road.

Let us know in the comments below what other things you prefer doing in your free time in Vizag. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.