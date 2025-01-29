It is one of the most well-known institutions in Vizag, but its journey from a small school to a prestigious landmark is truly remarkable. Here are some fascinating historical facts about the iconic Timpany School in Visakhapatnam that make it special:

1. It Was Founded by a Canadian Missionary

Timpany School owes its existence to Reverend Americus Vespucius Timpany, a devoted educationist from the Canadian Baptist Mission (CBM). At a time when traveling across continents was an arduous journey, he made his way from Canada to India with a singular mission—to educate children and uplift society through learning. As the head of CBM, he established the original Timpany School in 1931,

2. The School Was Originally in Kakinada

One of the most interesting facts is that the original Timpany School started in Kakinada but was shifted to Visakhapatnam during the latter part of World War II. The wartime period brought significant changes to the region, including an influx of people due to industrial and military activities. Recognizing the growing need for education in the port city, CBM decided to relocate the school to today’s CBM Compound area in Vizag, where it has flourished ever since.

3. It Started as a Small Church-School With Just 10 Students



One of the most interesting facts is that before becoming the large institution we know in Visakhapatnam today, the Timpany School had a modest beginning. In the 1940s, it operated under the name ‘The Anglo-Indian Protestant Middle School’ and functioned from a small room inside St. John’s Church parish, near the old post office. At the time, it had just ten students!

Despite its small size, the school quickly gained recognition for its quality education, which led to an increase in demand over the years. As more students enrolled, the need for larger facilities became evident, paving the way for its expansion.

4. The First Headmistress Was a Canadian Missionary

The school’s early years were shaped by Miss Laura Bain, a Canadian Baptist Missionary who became its first headmistress in 1923. Beyond her role in education, she was also the deaconess of the Vizag Union Chapel, showcasing her deep commitment to both faith and learning.

Her leadership set the tone for the school’s emphasis on discipline, academics, and moral values. She guided the school through its formative years, helping it establish a reputation for excellence.

5. The School Got Its Present-Day Name in 1961

Originally called ‘The Anglo-Indian Protestant Middle School,’ it was renamed ‘Timpany School’ in 1961 to honor its founder, Reverend AE Timpany. Around the same time, CBM constructed its first major building in Asilmetta to accommodate its growing student population.

Timpany School has grown rapidly over the years, adding two more campuses—one more in Asilmetta and another in Gajuwaka. The Gajuwaka campus was established to cater to the children of industrial employees in the area.

The past of the school reflects its commitment to quality education, making it a leading institution in Visakhapatnam. Did you know any of these facts before? Let us know in the comments!

