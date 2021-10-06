Travelling to Vizag could be one of the most enticing trips. Be it for the beaches, the monuments, the water sports, the wildlife adventure tours, the continental cuisines or lastly, the bustling metropolitan culture. This City of Destiny ends up on every traveller’s bucket list for a number of reasons. While the bonhomie nature of the natives may enhance the experience of travelling through Vizag, not knowing basic sentences in the local language can hamper communication. To aid and guide your experience, while travelling around Vizag, here are the 5 common Telugu sentences one must know.

#1 Naaku Telugu raadu. Help cheyyandi

This Telugu sentence translates to ‘I don’t know Telugu. Please help’. It is prudent to ask for help when necessary. And communicating that in the local dialect clears the air for further communication.

#2 Anna! RK beach ki auto charge yenthaa?

Addressing someone in their mother tongue could be the first step to developing a conducive and friendly conversation. The Telugu word ‘Anna!’ translates to elder brother. And ‘RK beach ki auto charge yenthaa?’ translates to ‘How much do you charge for an auto ride to RK Beach’. Further breaking it down, the word ‘Yenthaa?’ translates to ‘how much?’.

#3 Idi yenthaa? Idi kaawaali – Idi vaddhoo

The vibrant atmosphere in Vizag makes shopping in Vizag a lot of fun. From coffee to handicrafts, it is necessary to know these common Telugu phrases to make shopping a memorable experience in Vizag. ‘Idi yenthaa?’translates to ‘how much is this?’. After knowing the price, to communicate your decision, you either say you ‘want it’ by saying ‘Idi kaawaali’or you say you ‘don’t want it’ by saying ‘Idi vaddhoo’.

#4 Na photo theeyyandi

Vizag is the secret hotspot for picturesque locations. Having come all the way to Vizag, one would invariably want a scenic photo shoot along with the natural landscapes. If you are a solo traveller, ‘Na photo theeyyandi’ is just the Telugu sentence you must use to ask a stranger to ‘take a photo of you’ in Vizag. The word ‘theeyyandi’ translates to ‘take’. It could also be used to communicate ‘please take’ as ‘theeskondi’.

#5 CMR Central ki ela vellali

A travel plan usually has an itinerary filled with places to visit in the city. So it is inevitable to ask and find out for commuting from one place to another. Here is when this common Telugu sentence comes in handy. ‘CMR Central ki ela vellali’ translates to ‘how to go to the CMR Central’. This sentence is a dynamic one to suit all the places to visit. The words ‘ela vellali’ in short translates to ‘how to go’.

With these 5 essential Telugu sentences, hope you have a memorable time at Vizag. Happy travelling!