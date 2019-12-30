5.79 lakh students in Vizag to receive aid under Jagananna Amma Vodi

The Andhra Pradesh State Government identified 5.97 lakh students from Vizag, who are eligible to receive financial aid under ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ programme. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this welfare programme, to offer monetary assistance to children (Class I to Class XII), coming from poor families.

The first list of beneficiaries under the ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme has been released on Sunday. As per the list, the AP State Department of School Education received 7.66 lakh applications from the Vizag district. However, 1.87 lakh of the enrolled students were declared ineligible as their profiles didn’t meet the requirements stated by the AP Government.

Speaking in this regard, Visakhapatnam District Educational Officer (DEO), B Lingeswara Reddy, informed that 2.74 lakh students from the villages, 2.15 lakh students from the city and 90,000 students from agency areas have been chosen from the Visakhapatnam district. “The list of beneficiaries will be displayed at all the village and ward secretariat offices. Mothers or guardians of the beneficiaries can check their wards’ names on the list. In case they do not find the names, they can report to the respective Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs), until 31 December 2019”, he added.

The ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme is all set to be launched by the Chief Minister on 9 January 2020. Reportedly, each one of 41.46 lakh students across the state will receive Rs 15,000/-, per annum.