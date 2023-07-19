On Friday, 21 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 455 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.
Techno Soft Solutions
Name of the role: Associate Agent Partner
Educational qualification: 10th class/ Intermediate/ Any Degree
Age: 30-50 years
Salary offered: Rs 30,000-50,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Human Power Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Technicians/ Carpenters/ Plumbers/ Office Assistants
Educational qualification: 10th class/ Intermediate/ Diploma/ Any Degree
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Calibre Business Support Services Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Branch Relationship Manager
Educational qualification: Intermediate/ Any Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 13,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
Jayabheri Automotives
Name of the role: Sales Executive
Educational qualification: Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
SBI Cards, Muthoot Housing
Name of the role: Customer Support Executive
Educational qualification: Any Degree
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
YSK Infotech
Name of the role: Filed Recruiter/ IT Technician/ Logo Designer/ Digital Marketing/ News Editor
Educational qualification: 10th Class/ Intermediate/ Diploma/ Any Degree/ B Tech/ MBA
Age: 20-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 100
PayTM
Name of the role: Field Sales Executive (male only)
Educational qualification: 10th Class/ Intermediate/ Diploma, Any Degree
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 21,500 per month
Number of vacancies: 50
Fincare Small Finance Bank
Name of the role: Relationship Manager
Educational qualification: Any Degree
Age: 21-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 20,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
iSmart Solutions
Name of the role: Business Development Executive/ Tele Caller
Educational qualification: Intermediate/ Any Degree/ MBA
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 15
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 21 July 2023 with their certificates.
