On Friday, 21 July 2023, a job recruitment drive to fill vacancies in 455 jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and diploma holders will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job recruitment drive in Vizag.

Techno Soft Solutions

Name of the role: Associate Agent Partner

Educational qualification: 10th class/ Intermediate/ Any Degree

Age: 30-50 years

Salary offered: Rs 30,000-50,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Human Power Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Technicians/ Carpenters/ Plumbers/ Office Assistants

Educational qualification: 10th class/ Intermediate/ Diploma/ Any Degree

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Calibre Business Support Services Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Branch Relationship Manager

Educational qualification: Intermediate/ Any Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 13,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Jayabheri Automotives

Name of the role: Sales Executive

Educational qualification: Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

SBI Cards, Muthoot Housing

Name of the role: Customer Support Executive

Educational qualification: Any Degree

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

Also read: Raheja Corp to construct Inorbit Mall in Vizag with 600 cr across 6 lakh sqft

YSK Infotech

Name of the role: Filed Recruiter/ IT Technician/ Logo Designer/ Digital Marketing/ News Editor

Educational qualification: 10th Class/ Intermediate/ Diploma/ Any Degree/ B Tech/ MBA

Age: 20-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 100

PayTM

Name of the role: Field Sales Executive (male only)

Educational qualification: 10th Class/ Intermediate/ Diploma, Any Degree

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 21,500 per month

Number of vacancies: 50

Fincare Small Finance Bank

Name of the role: Relationship Manager

Educational qualification: Any Degree

Age: 21-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 20,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

iSmart Solutions

Name of the role: Business Development Executive/ Tele Caller

Educational qualification: Intermediate/ Any Degree/ MBA

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 15

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job recruitment drive in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 21 July 2023 with their certificates.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.