“Age is just a number”, “better late than never”, etc., these quotes may sound familiar and most revered as better said than done. While we still live with that notion, 4 Telugu YouTubers have stood the test of time and have proved that age is truly just a number and nothing beyond.

YouTube as a platform has turned into a medium of expression and creativity. While it’s not easy to work the technicality or play to the algorithm all by themselves, these 4 YouTubers have faced the odds, taken help, and paved a way for themselves even while they turn 100. Here are 4 Telugu Youtubers who have defied the odds, and proved that age is just a number.

#1 Karre Mastanamma (Country Foods)

Subscribers: 1.57 M

Karre Mastanamma is a popular chef turned YouTuber. A centenarian, she was regarded as India’s oldest chef. While she didn’t possess the technical know-how, she took the help of her grandson to reach her 1.5 million subscribers. As luck would have it, Mastanamma’s recording of making a Baingan bharta in 2016 turned into a sensation, and the rest was history. Even though she entered the YouTube space very late in her life, she left an everlasting remark. Karre Mastanamma passed away in 2018, at the age of 107. At the time of her death, she was also revered as not just the oldest Telugu YouTuber, but the oldest YouTuber ever in the world.

#2 Milkuri Gangavva (My Village Show)

Subscribers: 2.17 M

MIlkuri Gangavva hails from the Lambadipally village in the Jagitial district of Telangana. Owing to her rural roots, Gangavva received no formal education and got married while she was supposed to be in her fifth grade. Gangavva was a farm labourer for most of her life and ventured into making YouTube content with encouragement from her son-in-law. The uniqueness of her content that depicts Telangana’s diction and culture got her fame. Recently, Gangavva was seen on the TV reality show Big Boss 4. Unfortunately, she didn’t want to continue due to her demanding age and health conditions. Gangavva’s YouTube channel, My Village Show has recently turned a medium of film promotions, given the OTT showers.

#3 Narayan Reddy (Grandpa Kitchen)

Subscribers: 9.12 M

Narayana Reddy is famously known for his vast meals and outdoor cooking. A man with a golden heart, Mr. Reddy cooked these meals from the proceeds of his YouTube channel Grandpa Kitchen, and served local orphans and underprivileged. Venturing out on YouTube in 2017, Narayana Reddy saw the halls of fame, and outpour of love in no time. It is reportedly said that he garnered a total of 6 million followers in three months. Even though Narayan Reddy passed away in 2017 at the age of 73, his kith, kin and beneficiaries of his selfless service continue the legacy he has left behind.

#4 Savitramma (Myna Street Food)

Subscribers: 1.4 M

Savitramma, an octogenarian grandmother, is famously known for her home-style cooking using mud pots and firewood. Based out of Machilipatnam, Savitramma’s near and dear ones decided to feature her in a YouTube channel, given her knowledge and acquaintance with the rural area. Videos of a cute toothless grandma didn’t take long to go viral and made her one of the oldest and talented Telugu YouTubers. While the village was heartened to see the response, the initiators of the channel Myna Street Food featured other old ladies too in the village, bringing a flood of memories of those good old days.