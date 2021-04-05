A 3K Run will be held at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam to mark the National Zoo Lovers Day.

Scheduled to take place on 8 April, the 3-kilometre run has been titled ‘Run for Wildlife’. After being flagged off at the main entrance, at 7 AM, the special run will be taking place around the zoo before concluding at the main entrance. As per the zoo authorities, participants, while taking the run, can witness the different species of animals and birds at the Visakhapatnam zoo.

Inviting people across all age groups to take part in the ‘Run for Wildlife’, Curator, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Dr Nandini Salaria (IFS), said that the program intends to raise awareness about wildlife.

The zoo authorities, in a press release, stated that those interested will have to pay Rs 150 to register themselves for the run. Registered participants will be receiving T-shirts, caps, certificates while the winners will be handed over surprise gifts.

Individuals may register themselves for the run, on or before 7 April by calling Public Relation Officer T.Ch.V Ramana (9441130894) or Zoo Biologist, M Purushottam (9000151920).

Celebrated on 8 April each year, National Zoo Lovers Day encourages people to visit and explore their local zoos. Apart from getting the opportunity to witness a wide range of animals and birds taking shelter in the habitat, people would also be enlightened about the wildlife and the significance of eco-conservation.