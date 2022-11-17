38 professional divers have been recruited to protect visitors frequenting the Vizag beaches. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari announced the same on 16 November 2022.

Expert swimmers or community guards, who were previously appointed to protect the people visiting Vizag beaches, were withdrawn a few months ago due to a few allegations regarding the process. Due to this, a new selection process was organised by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) with help from the National Institute of Watersports, Goa. A total of 175 applicants were tested, out of which 38 guards were chosen. An additional 6 guards will be kept on standby. Out of the withdrawn 38 swimmers, only 12 passed the new testing process. With the intention of selecting the best swimmers, physical fitness tests, swimming tests and others were conducted. These selected candidates will be responsible for the safety and rescue of visitors to the city’s beaches. The GVMC Commissioner also added that robotic buoys would also be added soon.

These selected guards will be stationed at RK Beach, Sagar Nagar, Lumbini Park, Jodugullapalem, Bheemili, Peda Jalaripeta, Coastal Battery etc. They will be equipped with uniforms, protection gear, ropes, and binoculars for easy identification. The GVMC and the state are taking up all the above measures to make Vizag Beaches a safe place for surfing. It must be noted that it is only the second place in the country after Gujarat with favourable waters.

