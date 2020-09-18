The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam surged to 46,569 as 371 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours while 979 people recovered from the infection. While 41767 people have been discharged so far, 4453 cases are currently marked active. Visakhapatnam saw six more individuals succumb to the virus over the past 24 hours to take the district’s death toll to 349.

Apart from revealing the number of newly reported positive cases, the COVID-19 status in Visakhapatnam on 18 September further stated that the district accounts for 60 very active clusters, 115 active clusters, 553 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters

Andhra Pradesh saw COVID-19 grow by 8096 on Friday as the state tally reached 6,09,558. While 84,423 cases are marked active, 5,19,891 people are known to have recovered from the infection so far, including the 11,803 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The death toll increased to 5244 as 67 more individuals succumbed to the deadly virus. Andhra Pradesh has tested 49,59,081 samples so far.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the COVID-19 measures being taken in the state. Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed several aspects, including coronavirus testing strategy, facilities at quarantine centres, services at Aarogyasri hospitals, recruitment of medical personnel, facilities being provided to those in home quarantine, with the concerned authorities. Health Minister Alla Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, and Health Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy were among those who participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, India registered a record 87,472 recoveries in a single day. “The Recovery Rate has further escalated to 78.86% today. The total recovered cases thus stand at 41,12,551. Recovered Cases are 4.04 times the number of Active Cases as recoveries outnumber the latter by 30,94,797. 59.8% of the active cases are being reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These States are also contributing to 59.3% of the total recoveries. ” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

“The Ministry of Health in active collaboration with AIIMS has been conducting the ‘National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management’ exercise which handholds ICU doctors of State/UT hospitals through the Centers of Excellence. Held twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, these sessions have played a major role in India’s substantial rate of recovering and declining case fertility rate. So far, 19 such National e-ICUs have been held covering 249 hospitals of 28 States/UTs across the country,” it added.