On Friday, 10 November 2023, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS issued orders which stated that as many as 36 sub-inspectors of various police stations have been transferred with immediate effect. This strategic move comes against the backdrop of the upcoming general elections in 2024, said the CP.

Below is the list of the transferred sub-inspectors transferred within the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate limits.

K Srinu of II-Town PS to Dwaraka PS (Law and Order)

P Narasimha Murthy of Anandapuram (Law and Order) to Disha Mahila PS

D Ramu of III-Town PS (Law and Order) to Pendurthi (Law and Order)

G Mohan Rao (City VR) to Police Control Room (PCR)

T Rukhmangadarao of Arilova (Crimes) to Steel Plant

M Bharath Kumar Raju of Padmanabham (Law and Order) to Task Force

M Srinivasa Rao of II-Town (Law and Order) to Disha Mahila PS

M Manmadha Rao of Anadapuram (Crimes) to Gajuwaka (Crimes)

T Paparao of Kancharapalem (Traffic) to City Special Branch (CSB)

A Hari Krishna of I-Town PS (Law and Order) to Gajuwaka (Law and Order)

M Raghuram of Anadapuram (Traffic) to Disha Mahila PS

A Vijay Kumar of II-Town PS to Gajuwaka (Traffic)

D Viswanadham of PM Palem (Law and Order) to I-Town PS (Traffic)

G Apparao of Arilova (Law and Order) to Malkapuram (Traffic)

RHNNC Kumar of Arilova (Traffic) to CSB

S Somraju of PM Palem PS (Law and Order) to PCR

K Suresh Kumar of MVP PS (Crimes) to PM Palem (Law and Order)

S Ram Murthy of Dwaraka (Traffic) to I-Town PS (Crimes)

K Shyam Sundar of Anadapuram (Law and Order) to Newport PS

K Nemaram Babu of Maharanipeta (Crimes) to Anandapuram (Crimes)

P Srinivasa Rao of I-Town (Crimes) to Gajuwaka (Law and Order)

P Appala Naidu of Gajuwaka (Traffic) to Maharanipeta (Law and Order)

S Narsing Raju of Gopalapatnam (Crimes) to CSB

D Srinivas Rao of Maharanipeta (Law and Order) to Duvvada (law and Order)

SV Bhaskar Rao of I-Town (Traffic) to Dwaraka (Traffic)

L Srinivasa Rao of Steel Plant PS (Crimes) to City VR attach Cybercrime

P Tammu Naidu (PCR)

A Manmadha Rao of Newport (Law and Order) to PM Palem (Law and Order)

P Siva of Airport PS (Law and Order) to Anandapuram (Law and Order)

G Santhosh of I-Town (Law and Order) to Anandapuram (Law and Order)

J Suresh of Pendurthi (Law and Order) to Padmanabham (Law and Order)

E Appala Raju of Dwaraka (Law and Order) to Anandapuram (Traffic)

M Sudharshan Rao of Malkpuram (Traffic) to PM Palem (Law and Order)

U Roopavathi of Disha to Disha Mahila to PS

K Shankar Rao of City Task Force to II-Town (Law and Order)

