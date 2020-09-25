Friday saw Visakhapatnam report 340 new COVID-19 positive cases as the district tally rose to 49,101. Three more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours. As per COVID-19 Special Officer for Visakhapatnam, PV Sudhakar, the district currently accounts for 4195 active cases, 44,523 discharges, and 383 deaths.

Among the newly detected positive cases in Visakhapatnam, 167 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 173 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. There are 54 very active clusters, 24 active clusters, and 640 dormant clusters in the district.

In Andhra Pradesh, 7073 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours as the total number of cases reached 6,61,458. While 8,695 people recovered from the infection, 48 patients succumbed to it taking the death toll in the state to 5606. As on Friday, Andhra Pradesh reported 67683 active cases and 5,88,169 discharges/recoveries, marking a recovery rate of 88.92%. So far, the state has tested 54,47,796 samples.

On the national front, the number of recoveries continued to rise even as the country reported 86,052 new coronavirus cases between Thursday and Friday. “More than 47.5 lakh (47,56,164) patients have recovered so far. 81,177 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Recovered cases have exceeded active cases (9,70,116) by nearly 38 lakhs (37,86,048) today. Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national Recovery Rate continues to follow a rising curve. It stands at 81.74% today,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. 73% of the new recovered cases have been reported from ten States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 17,000 new recoveries. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 8,000 to the single-day recoveries, it further added.