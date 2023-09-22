On Thursday, 21 September 2023, a call centre employee, identified as Sheik Suhana Parvin (22), committed suicide under suspicious conditions at her residence in Hussain Nagar under the Airport Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. As per the police reports, she lived with her father, Sheik Rafi, who works at a petrol bunk, while her mother, Gousia, lives in Gajuwaka and works at a garment store.

Suhana Parvin attended work on Wednesday night and came home Thursday morning. Her father, who returned home that afternoon, realised that the house entrance was locked from the inside and opened the latch through the window. Upon entering, he received a shock seeing his daughter hanging lifelessly from the ceiling fan’s hook. Rafi immediately alerted the police and the locals.

Further, the cops examined Parvin’s residence and took possession of her mobile for a deeper investigation. The deceased girl’s father stated that Parvin led a stress-free life and complained of pressure from unknown persons. The Visakhapatnam Police took the dead body of the call centre employee for post-mortem and registered a case of suspicious death/suicide.

Parvin’s parents separated six years ago for personal reasons and have stayed separately ever since. Mother Gousia took custody of Parvin’s sister, Suhani Parvin. Additionally, the police revealed that the girl raised a complaint at the Airport PS in 2021 against a man who harassed her in the name of a love marriage. A further investigation is underway.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.