In an intriguing piece of news, a complaint of rape has been registered by a 21-year-old woman in Vizag who was allegedly cheated by the man she loved. The accused has been identified as 18-year-old K Eswara Rao, a resident of Resapuvanipalem.

According to the III Town Police, the woman from Allipuram met the accused through social media three years ago. In the course of time, they both became friends and later allegedly had a sexual relationship. When she got to know that she was pregnant, the woman asked the accused to marry her. Refusing to marry her, the accused started ignoring her by not answering her calls.

Feeling cheated by the man, the woman registered a complaint of rape against him in Vizag. The police have also taken the accused under their custody. Investigation is on and more details are to follow.

According to the city police, there have been many complaints in recent times from women about being cheated by people they met through social media. In a recent meeting, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha had mentioned that the city police had observed 52 percent of Spandana complainants to be women and 89 percent of complaints coming to the Cyber Mitra wing from women.