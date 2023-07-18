The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently unveiled a new children’s play arena in Lawsons Bay Colony Park (Ward 19) constructed entirely from recycled waste materials. The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday and was graced by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson A Vijaya Nirmala. The initiative aligns with the Swachh Survekshan campaign and embraces the idea of ‘Waste to Wonders’.

Visakhapatnam Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari highlighted that the children’s play arena and seating arrangement were crafted using discarded tires and other recycled waste materials. This innovative approach not only promotes recycling and waste management but also provides an engaging space for children to play. The facility, which cost around 16 lakh, showcases the GVMC’s commitment to sustainability and creating environmentally friendly recreational areas.

Also read: Vizagites reflect on the Vizag Square initiative by GVMC

The use of over 19,000 kg of waste products demonstrates the potential for creative and resourceful utilisation of materials that might otherwise end up in landfills. By transforming waste into a vibrant play area, the GVMC sets an inspiring example for other cities to follow in repurposing discarded items.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.